Jen Selter Shows Off Her Pert Derriere In Wild Stretching Video

Fitness guru Jen Selter shared a new video on her Instagram page on Tuesday night that got her followers buzzing. Jen often shares workout clips filmed in her gorgeous apartment, and that was the case with this post as well. However, this time she focused on some stretching rather than weight or cardio exercises and she certainly gave her fans an eyeful with this one.

Jen’s short video showed her on an exercise mat in a corner of her New York apartment. Those who follow her know that she’s got a wall of windows in her place that provides an incredible view of the city. In this case, however, her fans may not have noticed the stunning skyline in the background.

For this stretching demonstration, Jen wore a black workout bra and grey striped leggings. As the clip started, Jen was already in a position that showed how incredibly flexible she can be.

Her legs were stretched over her head and she propped up her back with her hands. The leggings showcased all of Jen’s curves, and with this position, there was no missing her pert booty.

The popular fitness model then stretched to place her tiptoes on the floor behind her head, clasping her ankles with her hands. This was certainly a move that would take some practice and a high level of fitness to achieve.

From there, Jen spread her legs wide to each side while they were still stretched over her head. A few seconds later, she bent her legs and brought them down onto the mat and she immediately shifted to do a bridge stretch.

In her caption, Jen teased that if she didn’t answer people’s phone calls, it was because she was busy stretching. She added a hashtag of “Selter In Place,” a twist and a nod to her own shelter-in-place efforts.

It did not take long for Jen’s 12.7 million followers to go wild over this video clip. It was viewed nearly 500,000 times in just 14 hours and received almost 70,000 likes. In addition, more than 700 comments were posted from people praising Jen’s physique and flexibility.

“My first IG crush..flexible,” admitted one fan.

“OMG Beautiful Jen @jenselter! How can you be so flexible now seriously?” questioned an impressed follower.

“you’re the best at stretching; i swear,” praised another fan.

“I could watch this all day,” declared someone else.

Jen is no stranger to showing off her insanely fit physique in workout gear or revealing bikinis and her fans never tire of those types of shots. She regularly posts workout videos on her Instagram page to inspire her followers, but it seems safe to say that this one would probably be a major challenge for most of them to replicate.