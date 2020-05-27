Katelyn Runck Is ‘Heating Up Malibu’ In Emerald Green Fishnet & Lace Lingerie

Katelyn Runck turned up the heat in a new post on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon. In a series of photos and a video on her feed, Katelyn sported an emerald green and lace one-piece that put her curves on full display as she sat on a rock by the beach.

The post showed Katelyn sitting on a tall rock formation in El Matador, Malibu, as the post’s geotag and caption indicated. The stunningly blue ocean water rolled onto the shore in gentle waves in the distance. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shone down on Katelyn and highlighted her tan skin. She looked ready to soak up every bit of sunlight in her lingerie.

Katelyn’s one-piece featured mostly emerald green fishnet fabric mixed with a bit of lace. The top had demi-cut cups that barely contained Katelyn’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. Her breasts were fully on show via the see-through fabric, as well as her flat, toned tummy.

The lingerie featured V-shaped panels of netting that drew attention to Katelyn’s hourglass figure. The lower half of the piece also had high cuts that exposed the model’s long, lean legs and pert derriere.

Katelyn did not add any accessories to the outfit. However, she did sport a full face of makeup, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, black eyeliner, and pink lipstick. Katelyn wore her long, black hair down in messy waves that blew in the breeze.

In the first photo, Katelyn leaned back and arched her body in a way that further accentuated her figure. She ran a hand through her hair and stared at the camera with a sultry gaze. The second image zoomed out slightly to show Katelyn’s pins as she pointed her feet out. She leaned her head back and allowed the sun to wash over her.

Katelyn also included a video of herself striking several poses, including one where she popped her chest out. This caused the top of her lingerie to pull a bit, revealing some sideboob.

The post garnered more than 14,000 likes and nearly 700 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with Katelyn’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You are shining,” one fan said.

“I love emerald on you,” another user added.

Katelyn’s fans know that she can pull off any look. In a post earlier this week, the model sported a low-cut, curve-hugging sunflower dress, which her followers loved.