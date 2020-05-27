Former ‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Confirms New Relationship

Former Real Housewife of Orange County, Meghan King Edmonds, took to Instagram on Wednesday to confirm her new relationship with businessman and podcast host Christian Schauf.

The post referenced an article in People Magazine that discussed the new relationship. Meghan, 35, divorced her ex-husband, former St. Louis Cardinals player Jim Edmonds, 49 last year after scandals rocked their marriage. Inappropriate text messages between Jim and another woman surfaced last June.

The couple stayed together but eventually split in October when more rumors surfaced that Jim and the couple’s nanny were having an inappropriate relationship. Jim and the nanny deny any wrongdoing. The couple married in 2014 and shared three children, 1-year-old twin boys Hart and Hayes and 3-year-old daughter Aspen.

While her ex-husband has already moved on, this was the first post-divorce relationship for Meghan. People reported that Jim was now dating Kortnie O’Connor, a realtor.

Meghan was very vocal about her feelings over the split from Jim. She took to her blog to describe the feeling as though she was “barely hanging on by a thread,” post-breakup.

Meghan and Christian’s relationship, although new, has blossomed. The pair had a great deal in common and spent Memorial Day Weekend together in Park City, Utah, where Christian resided. The couple reportedly shared a love of the outdoors and spent the weekend hiking. Christian is an avid outdoorsman and ran, Uncharted Supply Co., an emergency survival kit company.

Meghan posted a picture to her Instagram from the holiday weekend of her hiking with the caption, “MDW plans include: becoming a mountain woman.” There was no sign of her new boyfriend in the photo.

Besides the outdoors, both Christian and Meghan were podcasters. Meghan hosted a relationship show, Intimate Knowledge, with Brooke Burke and Lila Darville while Christian hosted a podcast about the outdoors, Life Uncharted.

Even though the couple lived far apart with Christian in Utah and Meghan in California, they made time to see one another often. Christian flew back and forth to Los Angeles, where Meghan stayed with her kids. At the same time, son, Hart, received various therapies for “PVL (a brain injury and Cerebral Palsy precursor that affects his motor skills, proprioception, and his language)” according to the People article.

As for Meghan’s thoughts on her failed marriage, she has decided to move forward.”I made up my mind that I refuse to carry anger. Therefore I am not angry (although I do have many moments of anger,)” Meghan wrote per People.