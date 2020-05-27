Ashley Alexiss Channels Fresh Prince In White T-Shirt, Black Panties & Stockings

Ashley Alexiss looked fresh while she channeled 5he Fresh Prince in her latest Instagram share. In the post, the model wore a casually sexy outfit that appeared to delight her followers.

In the picture, Ashley stood in front of a light background. She wore a short-sleeved white t-shirt that had the word “fresh” on it in the style of the TV show Friends, which she tied up in a knot under her ample chest, creating a cropped top. She paired the top with black panties that came to just below her navel, and she wore a long sparkly belly button ring. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model also had on a pair of sheer black thigh-high stockings with lace at the top. She bent over slightly and held onto the lace of one side.

The model wore her long blond highlighted hair in course, which hung over one shoulder from a deep side part. She appeared to have shimmery eyeshadow, eyeliner, and mascara to accent her eyes. Ashley’s full lips seemed to have a soft pink glossy color on them. She further accessorized her outfit with large hoop earrings and rings on her fingers.

In the caption, Ashley noted that her outfit came from Fashion Nova Curve, and she also quoted a bit of the theme song from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Her followers appeared to appreciate the whole thing with more than 9,000 hitting the “like” button, and nearly 100 taking the time to also leave an uplifting comment for the voluptuous model. The flame emoji, along with the heart, was visible throughout the comments, indicating that many Instagrammers loved the hot look.

“Stockings are always a nice touch to a picture!” gushed one devotee who included smileys and a flame.

“Thigh-high stockings make every outfit better and every day brighter,” a second follower agreed.

“Good lord… do you walk into a room, and everyone gets quiet, and just stares?? You make me stop breathing every time you post,” gushed a third Instagrammer.

“Are you, shooting some b-ball outside of the school,” wondered a fourth fan who used some more lyrics from the hit 1990s show’s theme song to make the joke.

Over the past few days, Ashley has kept her Instagram followers engaged with several posts, The Inquisitr reported. In a recent one, she teased everyone with a hint of her cleavage while she wore a silky black robe with very little on underneath it.