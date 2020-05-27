Scott Disick Spends His Birthday With Kourtney Kardashian And Their Kids Without Sofia Richie

Scott Disick rang in his 37th birthday surrounded by Kourtney Kardashian and their three children amid his reported split from Sofia Richie.

The Flip It Like Disick star was seen in Utah with Kardashian and their kids — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7 and Reign, 4. According to Us Weekly, the family was spotted at a desert getaway in Lake Powell, Utah. They were there for Memorial Day weekend in addition to celebrating Disick’s birthday, which took place on Tuesday, May 26.

While Disick and Kardashian didn’t share any photos of them together on social media, they both showed off their kids in separate posts. Kardashian shared a photo of herself wearing a brown two-piece set while she posed on a bevy of red rocks. Additionally, the Poosh founder posted photos and videos of the children riding horses and roasting marshmallows. Disick posted a photo of himself with Penelope, as well as a snap of him relaxing by the pool of the home they stayed in for the weekend.

In his getaway posts, Disick neglected to show any photos or videos with Richie. He also continued to celebrate his birthday with the Kardashian-Jenner tribe when he returned to Los Angeles. This led many fans to believe that the rumors regarding their relationship were true. As The Inquisitr previously shared, the couple reportedly decided to distance themselves from one another since Disick’s last stay in rehab.

In April, he checked himself into a facility in Colorado but checked out once he learned that photos had circulated of him at the center. Since coming back from rehab, Disick has reportedly been focused on his career and family, which leaves little time for his three-year relationship. While they may no longer be together, Richie is reportedly still in love with Disick and will remain loyal to him during their alleged break.

Kardashian has reportedly been supportive of Disick throughout his road to recovery. Earlier in his relapse, she reportedly tried to help him after Richie told her something was off about his behavior. Their decision to spend Memorial Day and his birthday together is another sign of the exes’ strong co-parenting relationship. Disick shared with Us last year that he and Kardashian intentionally remain close five years after their split for the sake of the children they still have to raise together.

“The truth is, my problems shouldn’t affect the kids,” Disick said. “Just because their mother and I couldn’t make it as a perfect, romantic couple shouldn’t have anything to do with the kids. They don’t deserve our mistakes, so we figured out a way.”

Neither Disick nor Richie has confirmed their breakup.