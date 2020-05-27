Kim Richards Shares Adorable Throwbacks From Her Days As A Young Mom As Her Son Turns 29

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum pays tribute to her only son on his special day.

Kim Richards shared a sweet slideshow in honor of her son’s 29th birthday. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 55, posted a series of photos to Instagram as she celebrated her son Chad Davis’ big day.

In a sweet social media slideshow, the mom of four posed for a photo with Chad — her son with ex-husband Gregg Davis — when he was a little boy. The actress and reality star was in her 20s when she gave birth to Chad. In the throwback photo, the young mom was all smiles as she crouched next to her toddler son.

In addition to a few solo shots of her little guy, Kim posted a more recent pic that showed her posing with her all-grown-up son. The final photo showed proud mama Kim with all of her kids: Brooke, Whitney, Chad, and Kimberly.

In the caption to the nostalgic post, Kim wished her son a happy birthday and wrote she is “so proud” of the man he has become. The Bravo veteran added that there is “nothing” like having a son, and she described Chad as an “amazing human.” Kim tagged all four of her kids in the sweet post.

In the comments to the photo share, fans, family, and celebrity pals, including Kim’s sister Kathy Hilton and family friend Faye Resnick, reacted to the post.

“A mother and son relationship is so special. Happy Birthday to your son,” one fan wrote.

“Sooo handsome….he looks like his beautiful mamma!!!!” another wrote.

“You look too young to have a 29 yr. old. Happy Birthday to your beautiful boy. He has a wonderful mama,” a third fan added.

“Those sisters of his probably spoiled him!!” another commenter noted.

Fans know that Kim raised her four kids as a single mom following her second divorce in 1991. The onetime Disney movie star had her first child, Brooke, when she was just 22, so she has been a mother for more than half of her life. Based on her social media activity, the former child star is close to all of her kids and is also a doting grandmother to her grandchildren.

Kim’s youngest children, Chad and Kimberly, were by her side during a messy intervention on The Dr. Phil Show when Kim was struggling with addiction issues several years ago.

Kim is currently working on her memoir, so fans will soon learn a lot more about how she juggled her career as an actress and reality star with her life as a single mother.