Brielle Biermann Flaunts Cleavage In Tiny Pink Tank Top For Makeup-Free Photo

Brielle Biermann showcased her natural beauty in another sizzling social media update. The new share consisted of two photos that flaunted massive cleavage for the camera, and Brielle’s 1.3 million fans are loving the sight.

The first photo in the set captured the brunette beauty posed in what appeared to be a bathroom. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but she snapped the selfie-style photo in front of a wall lined with navy blue boards and a couple of hanging pictures. The Don’t Be Tardy star posed in front of a mirror, holding her metallic cellphone case in one hand and staring into the device to ensure that she grabbed the perfect angle for the shot. Brielle also showed off her beautifully manicured nails, which were painted a light blue color that complemented her tanned skin.

The hottie opted for a casual outfit that helped highlight her curvaceous figure. The first selfie-style shot was snapped from above her waist and showed her in a light pink tank top with a scooping neckline that exposed plenty of cleavage for her adoring fans. An incredibly thin set of straps rested on her shoulders while exposing her trim arms and leaving her decolletage completely bare. The second image in the deck offered a better view of her outfit and showed the garment’s tight fabric hugging her stomach and accentuating her tiny waist. The bottoms of the outfit were not entirely visible, but she looked to be sporting a pair of dark pants or shorts.

Brielle added several accessories to the simple outfit, which included a set of three gold bangles and a Greek eye bracelet on her left wrist. She pulled her long, brunette locks back in a low ponytail, securing them with a pink scrunchie. A few pieces of loose hair escaped around the frame of her face, and as she indicated in her caption, she was makeup-free and extension-free. Her natural beauty was on full display, and her skin looked like it was glowing.

Fans have not been shy about making their love of the photo known. The post has already raked in over 41,000 likes and nearly 500 comments in under 24 hours.

“You look fab! I took my extensions out over quarantine, and I feel bald,” one follower commented.

“This looks the best on you!!! So pretty!!!” a second social media user raved.

“I wish I looked like this chilling,” one more added with a series of different emoji.