Ana Cheri Shows Off Killer Curves And Cleavage In Revealing Workout Ensemble

American model and fitness trainer Ana Cheri captured hearts on social media after she posted a gorgeous new snapshot of herself on Wednesday, May 27. She took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 12.5 million followers, demanding the attention of plenty of fans.

The 33-year-old beauty appeared to be photographed outdoors as the glass next to her reflected some trees in the distance. Ana took center stage and posed directly in front of the camera. She had one leg in front of the other and propped her hips out a bit. She further exuded a sweet vibe as she shared a smile with the camera and directed her gaze straight into the lens.

Her brunette hair was styled in waves as it was pulled back into a high-ponytail, with some sidebands framing her face. She also appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup that glammed her look up a bit and highlighted her natural features. The application looked to include foundation, blush, sculpted eyebrows, eyelash extensions, highlighter, eyeshadow, and a pink lipstick. However, it was Ana’s killer curves that stood out in the image, as she flaunted them with a revealing workout ensemble.

Ana opted for a sporty white top that featured a marble print and two thick straps that went over her shoulders. The garment was quite tight on the model as it hugged her voluptuous assets and exposed an ample amount of cleavage. Ana was also able to flaunt her midriff as they top was cropped, reaching just to the middle of her core.

She paired the top with a pair of orchid-colored sweatpants. The pants were form-fitting on Ana as they displayed her curvaceous hips and derriere. Furthermore, as the sweats featured a high-waisted design, they drew attention to Ana’s chiseled tummy.

She did not include a geotag, leaving her shoot location a mystery to fans. She did reveal in the caption that the athletic outfit was manufactured by Cheri Fit, a clothing company she founded. She also revealed that she would be hosting a workout session on Instagram Live with Benefit Cosmetics.

The snapshot was met with instant approval and support from a number of fans, garnering more than 32,000 likes in just two hours after going live. Additionally, more than 300 fans also headed down to the comments sections to praise Ana on her beauty, physique, and outfit.

“Love the sports bra,” one user commented.

“So so beautiful,” a second fan added.

“You are really pretty,” chimed in a third follower.

“Incredibly gorgeous babe,” a fourth admirer proclaimed.

Ana has shared more than one sexy image of herself on Instagram this past week. Just yesterday on May 26, she shared some sizzling content that featured her wearing white lace lingerie, per The Inquisitr. That post has amassed more than 156,000 likes since going live.