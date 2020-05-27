Brooke Shields Shares Rare Wedding Photo To Celebrate 19th Anniversary

Brooke Shields shared a rare wedding photo from her nuptials to Chris Henchy to celebrate their anniversary. The couple has been married for 19 years. Brooke and Chris met through mutual friends in 1999, and their love for one another has remained a constant ever since. In the sweet pic, Brooke was seen with her eyes closed, moving in for a kiss with her handsome husband shortly after they were wed.

From what could be seen of her dress, Brooke wore a strapless white gown for her ceremony and reception. The dress appeared to have a stylish detail across her chest. Her hair seemed to have been curled into romantic waves. Atop her head, she wore a long veil. From the angle of the black-and-white shot, it was difficult to tell if she wore a crown or headpiece as well.

Chris wore a white tuxedo for the ceremony and reception. He was seen from the back so it was unclear if he wore a white tie as well to match his jacket. Chris’ hair was longer in the back and he sported long sideburns. The couple had a Roman Catholic ceremony at a Palm Beach, California estate.

In the comments section of the share, famous friends of the couple were some of the first to congratulate them — including Elizabeth Berkley, Guy Oseary, Ali Wentworth, Faith Ford, Lisa Rinna, Ricki Lake, Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Beals, Helena Christensen, and Misha Nonoo.

Non-celebrity fans of the duo also shared their feelings regarding the happy news in the comments section of the post.

“Endless love. Gorgeous!” stated one follower.

“I can feel the love just in looking at the picture,” said a second admirer.

“Here’s to many, many more happy years with one another,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“OMG this photo is stunning!” stated a fourth fan.

The couple met on the set of the sitcom Suddenly Susan and are parents to two daughters — Rowan Francis and Grier Hammond. The marriage was the second for Brooke, who had her vows to tennis star Andre Agassi annulled in 1999, as reported by ABC News.

Brooke and Chris staged a fake ceremony in April of 2001 (before marrying for real the following month) on Catalina Island in Southern California, to throw off paparazzi and Brooke’s former harasser, a New Jersey accountant named Mark Bailey, reported ABC News. He had stalked the actress for almost 15 years from the time she was a student at Princeton University. In 2000, Mark was ordered by a judge to stay away from Brooke for a period of 10 years.