Kindly Myers Covers Her Topless Chest With Pink Boxing Gloves In Sporty New Instagram Snap

Kindly Myers lit up Instagram today with another sizzling snap that saw her showing some serious skin. The image was shared just moments ago but has already proved to be a huge hit with her thousands of fans.

The racy snap captured the blond bombshell inside what appeared to be a boxing gym, as there was a set of red leather speed bags affixed to the wall behind her. She struck a fierce pose with her legs spread apart and her hip popped slightly out to the side while staring back at the camera with an alluring gaze.

Though Kindly sported a set of bright pink Everlast boxing gloves on her hands, she hardly looked ready to get into the ring. She wore nothing more than a pair of gray panties from Victoria’s Secret’s PINK that left very little to the imagination. The skimpy undergarment boasted a cheeky cut that showcased her toned thighs. It also had a thick, striped waistband that sat low on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and killer curves.

The model raised her cushioned hands up to her topless bosom so as not to violate Instagram’s no nudity policy, but an ample amount of cleavage and underboob was still well within eyesight. Fans were also treated to a look at the model’s sculpted abs and taut tummy.

Kindly kept her accessories simple, adding only a stud navel ring and thin chain necklace for a hint of bling that didn’t take anything away from her curvaceous physique. She wore her platinum tresses down in messy waves that cascaded over her shoulders and down her chest. She also added a touch of makeup to highlight her striking facial features. The application looked to include a light pink lipstick, dark blush, eyeliner, and mascara.

Many of the social media star’s 1.9 million followers took the time to show her sporty share some love, with nearly 7,000 of them hitting the “like” button during its first hour on her page. Others flocked to the comments section of the upload to express their admiration for the shot.

“Wowzers!! Best thing to wake up to and see firth thing in the morning! Truly stunning and sexy,” one person wrote.

“Favorite. Picture. Ever.” remarked another fan.

“You’re a total knockout,” a third follower quipped.

“Really hot and gorgeous,” added a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Kindly has tantalized her Instagram followers by showing some serious skin. In another recent post, the model sported a very cheeky bikini while taking in the sunset in Laguna Beach. That upload also proved popular earning nearly 21,000 likes and 387 comments to date.