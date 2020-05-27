Cardi B Admits She Sucks In Her Stomach While Wearing A Tiny String Bikini

Cardi B kept things real in her latest share on her Instagram page. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper posted a video of herself as she walked toward the camera in a tiny string bikini. The video and caption, in which she admitted she sucks in her stomach, clearly resonated with her audience.

She looked super toned wearing a small black string bikini. She paired the swimsuit with a black sarong that tied around her waist. Cardi accessorized her swimsuit with big gold hoop earrings and gold high-heeled shoes, while her long black hair was tied up in a bun on top of her head.

In the video, Cardi held onto her chest and slowly walked toward the camera, with her stomach looking tight and toned. She kept a pretty neutral face while looking directly at the camera the whole time.

As Cardi got closer to the camera, she quickly turned to her right side, dropped the sarong, and let her stomach go, showing a very subtle belly. Her expression changed to more of a shocked face, and she slowly walked off-screen with her sarong caught in her shoes.

The video accumulated more than 4.6 million likes and more than 17 million views in less than 12 hours of being posted to her page. She also received over 100,000 comments on the video, with people giving praise for her honesty and having never shied away from being her true self. Her video garnered several comments from both celebrities and non-famous fans alike.

“Best thing I’ve seen all year,” Jersey Shore cast member Jenni “JWoww” Farley wrote with two laughing emoji and two emoji that look like high-fives at the end.

“Same here sis!!! Thank you for the honesty!” Grammy-nominated singer Antonique Smith commented on the video and added a laughing emoji between the statements.

“This is why I love you Cardi,” another Instagram user said.

“Lmao do what you gotta do!” added another user, including a laughing emoji as well.

As The Inquisitr reported last week, Cardi shared snaps of her new flower tattoo, which appeared to go from her upper shoulder down to mid-thigh. She posted several photos of different string bikinis and clearly seems very comfortable with herself.

According to USA Today, Cardi previously admitted to having undergone breast augmentation and liposuction after giving birth to her daughter, Kulture. However, she’s since told fans she is finished with plastic surgery after experiencing some complications.