Christian Cooper Says Death Threats Against White Woman Who Called Cops On Him Should ‘Stop Immediately’

'I think her apology is sincere,' Cooper said.

Christian Cooper, the black New York man who had the police called on him by an angry white woman even though he was doing nothing illegal, says that the woman does not deserve the hate and threats she’s getting over the incident.

As CNN reports, on Monday Cooper was bird-watching in Central Park when he got into an altercation with a white woman. When Christian asked the woman to put her dog on a leash, the woman responded saying she was going to call the police, saying she was “going to tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life.”

Cooper recorded part of the encounter with his mobile device.

After the incident went viral on social media, the backlash against the woman, later identified as Amy Cooper, who is no relation to Christian Cooper.

Amy soon became the internet’s biggest villain, and even started getting death threats. What’s more, she wound up being fired from her job with investment company Franklin Templeton, which noted in a public statement that the company does not “tolerate racism of any kind.”

She has since apologized, saying she is not a racist and meant no harm to the African American community.

Christian Cooper spoke to CNN‘s Don Lemon on Tuesday night.

During the interview, he stated that he believed Amy’s apology was sincere, although he added that he wasn’t convinced that her apology demonstrated that she’s not a racist.

“I’m not sure that in that apology she recognizes that while she may not be or consider herself a racist, that particular act was definitely racist,” he said.

He also noted that he doesn’t believe that the woman deserves death threats.

“I am told there has been death threats and that is wholly inappropriate and abhorrent and should stop immediately. I find it strange that people who were upset that… that she tried to bring death by cop down on my head, would then turn around and try to put death threats on her head. Where is the logic in that? Where does that make any kind of sense?,” he said.

Amy Cooper, for her part, did not return calls to CNN for comment on the situation.

The Central Park incident is the latest in an ever-growing list of times white people called the police on African Americans for doing mundane things. For example, in May 2018, as reported at the time by The Inquisitr, a white woman called Yale University Police on a black student for taking a nap in a dorm building’s common area.