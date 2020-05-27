Ramona Singer Doesn’t Think Bethenny Frankel Will Ever Return To ‘RHONY,’ Teases Jill Zarin Cameo

Ramona Singer doesn't think Bethenny Frankel will reprise her role during a future season.

Ramona Singer doesn’t believe fans will be seeing any more of Bethenny Frankel on The Real Housewives of New York City.

Weeks into the 12th season of the Bravo reality series, Ramona addressed Bethenny’s potential comeback and Jill Zarin’s upcoming cameo role on the show during an interview with People Now.

“I don’t think so,” Ramona said, via a Reality Tea report on May 26, of whether or not Bethenny would ultimately return. “But you never know.”

As fans of the show well know, Bethenny confirmed she was leaving the cast in August of last year, just as production on the currently airing episodes began, and in the months since, she has announced the launch of her latest series, The Big Shot with Bethenny, which is expected to begin airing on HBO Max later this year.

After Bethenny’s exit from The Real Housewives of New York City was made official, rumors began swirling in regard to Jill potentially being brought back to the show to replace her. However, while Jill ultimately did film scenes for Season 12, she did not do so in a full-time role. Instead, she made a series of cameo appearances alongside Ramona and her co-stars, including Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer and Leah McSweeney.

Speaking of Jill’s return during her interview with People Now, Ramona said that while Jill will be seen in a few episodes of Season 12, she doesn’t believe it would make sense for Bravo to bring her back in an extended role for a future season.

“You’ll see Jill come on a few episodes,” Ramona teased. “But again, Jill just doesn’t gel with us anymore. So in my opinion, you’ll see and you’ll let me know.”

According to Reality Tea, Ramona’s statement about Jill not gelling with the cast was a bit strange considering that she’s still in touch, and very good friends, with several cast members, including Luann, Dorinda, and Sonja, and even served as a bridesmaid in Luann’s wedding to her now-ex-husband Tom D’Agostino Jr.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ramona spoke to Daily Mail TV earlier this year about filming The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 without Bethenny and admitted that once she left, the “very dark” vibe of the series went away.

“It never got dark. Did we have conflicts? Absolutely. Did we have resolutions? Sometimes. Sometimes not. But it went to a whole different level,” she explained.