Former ‘Southern Charm’ Star Thomas Ravenel Tweets His Opinions Of Coronavirus, Fans React

Former Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel tweeted his thoughts about the coronavirus on Wednesday, and fans were both supportive and surprised by the disgraced politician’s views.

Aaron Davidson / Getty Images

Ravenel, a former candidate for senator of South Carolina, questioned why the media was now stating that a resurgence of coronavirus in the fall was inevitable when they were once simply suggesting it.

“I wonder why the “experts” and their gushing media followers have changed the narrative of a possible resurgence of Covid-19 in the fall to a foregone conclusion?” Thomas wrote in his tweet.

He went on to poke fun at this notion.

“Did they invent an “expert’s” Crystal Ball,” the tweet questioned.

Responses from his followers were mixed. Some were supportive of the former state treasurer of South Carolina’s ideas, “certainly makes one wonder,” one fan replied.

“You might be right,” wrote another follower.

Others weren’t at all in agreement and wrote, “it’s a virus, not terrorism.”

“Don’t bring simple logic into someone’s crazy rant,” another fan warned about engaging in back and forth banter.

Still, others, while not showing complete agreement, were supportive of Thomas’ questions.

“Anything’s possible, and it’s getting more difficult to know who to believe anymore,” one fan wrote.

Beyond writing this tweet, Thomas has also liked many others about the current pandemic. Some were related to the negative economic impact coronavirus has had, while others questioned how severe the virus was. A majority of the tweets Thomas liked examined media reports about the pandemic.

Thomas’ former co-star, Cameran Eubanks, has also spoken publicly about her thoughts on the coronavirus. Cameran blasted the governor of South Carolina, Henry McMaster, for making a suggestion that his constituents shelter in place while not issuing a full stay-at-home order People Magazine reported. Cameran’s husband, physician Jason Wimberly, had dealt with the virus firsthand at his hospital.

“Truly unbelievable @govhenrymcmaster!!! DO THE RIGHT THING AND ISSUE THE ORDER NOW!!!” Eubanks wrote on her Instagram stories, per People Magazine.

Thomas was on the hit reality show, Southern Charm, from the first episode which aired in 2014 and left the cast before Season six began. People Magazine reported that the co-stars distanced themselves from Thomas before his exit from the Charleston-based reality show. Filming for the current season of Southern Charm is on hold.

Thomas’ tweets aren’t the only things that have put him in the news recently. The polo player recently purchased a $1.8 million home in Aiken, South Carolina.