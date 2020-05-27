Cheryl Burke Reveals New Addition To Family For First Wedding Anniversary

Dancing with the Stars professional Cheryl Burke revealed a new addition to her family to celebrate her first wedding anniversary with actor Matthew Lawrence. In honor of this milestone, she and Matthew welcomed a tiny new family member. She revealed the big news in a video clip on Instagram to the delight of her 573,000 followers.

Matthew surprised his wife with a tiny puppy named Ysabella, whom the couple call Ysa.

The dance pro sported a tan sweatshirt and white baseball cap in the clip and looked lovely as she revealed to her followers that Matthew had asked her to come upstairs because he had a surprise for her. She wondered aloud what he had up his sleeve.

Cheryl realized after Matthew led her outside that her surprise was an adorable puppy. She added a black face mask, featuring a pair of red lips, to her outfit in order to meet the newest member of their family. That video was followed by a series of still photographs of the couple and their puppy as they got to know one another. Cheryl added music to the background of the clip — the Beach Boys classic “Wouldn’t it Be Nice.”

The couple appeared delighted by the pup. In the final photo of the sequence, the two stood together with Ysa for their first family photo. Cheryl beamed in the pic. Matthew stood beside her wearing dark eyeglasses, a gray beanie, navy blue t-shirt, and basketball shorts.

The couple married after an on-again, off-again relationship. They initially met in 2006 when Matthew’s brother Joey competed on Dancing with the Stars. The pair dated for two years before splitting in 2008. They renewed their love affair in 2017, and Matthew proposed in 2018 using the same diamond Cheryl’s late father gave her mother in her engagement ring. The couple wed at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, California in May 2019.

Fans of the dance pro loved the sweet gesture and shared their anniversary wishes for the couple in the comments section of the post.

