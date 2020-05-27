Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler’s Divorce Gets Ugly As They Reportedly Only Communicate Through Their Lawyers

One month after announcing their divorce in an amicable statement, the exes are no longer on speaking terms.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are no longer speaking. One month after the celebrity couple announced their divorce in a “loving” joint statement, an insider says they are no longer communicating at all except through their lawyers.

“They are communicating through their attorneys,” the source told Us Weekly. “There is currently zero chance of reconciliation.”

The ugly update comes after it was reported that Cavallari cited “inappropriate marital conduct” in her Tennessee divorce filing last month and requested primary custody of the couple’s three children.

The Us insider did not detail how the exes are handling the exchange of their young children amid their joint custody agreement. In a recently reached custody agreement, Cavallari and Cutler will split custody of their children, Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4. with each of them getting 182.5 days a year with their kids.

While Cavallari and Cutler’s original divorce announcement – released via identical statements on their Instagram pages—teased an amicable split, those good intentions appear to be out the window now that the two are no longer on speaking terms.

The communication breakdown isn’t a huge surprise. The exes divorce documents cited differing separation dates as well as accusations that Curtler tried to hold back money so Cavallari couldn’t buy her own house.

There were recent rumors that Cutler “talked down” to his wife while they worked together on her E! reality show Very Cavallari, so perhaps talking through lawyers is a better idea for now.

“Jay would make her cry all the time during production. He talked down to her and belittled her,” a friend of Cavallari friend told People. “She couldn’t take it anymore.”

Cutler didn’t respond to the celebrity site’s request for comment, but the fact that he and Cavallari are no longer speaking at all, despite sharing three young children together, is telling.

Things seemed friendly just a few weeks ago when Cutler seemingly shared a sweet Mother’s Day post about his wife of seven years on Instagram. But in the comments to the post, some followers accused Cavallari herself of posting the photo and the flattering description of her mothering skills. In the past, the former Laguna Beach star has admitted to managing Cutler’s social media accounts.

The news of Cavallari’s verbal estrangement from her ex comes one day after she posted a smiley selfie to celebrate her return to work at her Uncommon James office in Nashville. The reality star and entrepreneur’s busy career was reportedly a tipping point in her rocky marriage to the retired NFL player.