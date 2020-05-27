Stassie Karanikolaou Eats A Hot Dog, Shows Off Curvy Hips & Legs In Daisy Dukes

Stassie Karanikolaou showed off her stunning body in a new post on Instagram on Tuesday evening. The influencer shared a series of photos on her feed in which she sported a minuscule crop top and tight-fitting denim shorts as she bit into a hot dog. The look left little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for Stassie’s curves.

The photos showed Stassie sitting on a gray outdoor sectional couch in front of a white wood wall. It is unclear exactly when or where the shoot took place, but it appeared to be a beautifully sunny day. The rays shone down on Stassie and highlighted her tan body. She looked ready to soak up every last bit of sunlight and warmth in her tiny outfit.

Stassie’s look included a blue spaghetti-strap tank top. The top featured a low-cut neckline that barely contained the Instagram star’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. Meanwhile, the fabric clung to her bust and cut off just above her midsection, putting her flat tummy on show.

Stassie paired the top with some light-wash denim shorts that came up high on her waist and hugged her hourglass figure. The Daisy Dukes featured a fringed cuff that cut off just above her thighs, putting her long, lean legs on show.

Stassie accessorized her outfit with a small silver necklace, hoop earrings, gold bracelets, and a pair of red and black sunglasses attached to the belt loop in her shorts. She also appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup, including what looked to be pink blush, highlighter, thick lashes, and a light pink lipstick on her full lips. She wore her long, blond hair styled in a luscious blowout.

In the first photo, Stassie posed on her hip with one leg crossed over the other and her back arched in a way that further emphasized her figure. She opened her mouth wide and bit into the hot dog, winking at the camera.

The second photo showed Stassie in the same position, though this time she leaned back slightly and popped her chest out. Stassie held the hot dog out to the side and stared at the camera with a sultry gaze.

The post garnered more than 709,000 likes and just over 2,000 likes in under a day as fans expressed admiration for Stassie’s flawless physique in the comments section.

“You are a great woman! I admire you so much queen,” one fan said with a pink heart emoji.

“You make those hot dogs look delicious,” another user added.

Stassie always knows how to drive her fans wild. In another post earlier this week, she posed on another couch in a cropped sweater and jeans, which her followers loved.