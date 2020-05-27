Allie Auton Has A ‘Pink Moment’ In A Daringly Short, Curve-Hugging Sweater Dress

Allie Auton took to her Instagram account today to share a sizzling new round of selfies that have quickly proved to be a hit with her fans.

The upload included a total of four images taken in the Australian model’s bedroom, which was minimally decorated with a large bed and gold end table. She utilized her full-length mirror to capture her reflection in two of the shots, while the other two appeared to have been snapped using the front camera on her iPhone.

Allie looked like a total smokeshow in a cozy sweater dress from Hello Molly that hugged her petite frame in all of the right ways. The textured number was in a blush pink hue and had long sleeves and a mock neckline that hid her decolletage completely — a slightly more modest look for the model, but sexy nonetheless. It clung tightly to her chest and torso, defining her flat midsection and hourglass silhouette.

The number’s daringly short length was also of note; it hit just to Allie’s upper thighs and showcased an ample glance at her bronzed legs. In one of the photos, the model was snapped posing in profile, revealing that the garment just barely covered her pert derriere as well.

To accessorize her outfit, Allie added a set of earrings that included a pair of trendy, oversized gold hoops. Her platinum tresses were straightened and parted in the middle, and she added a full face of makeup to highlight her striking features. The application looked to included a pink lipstick that was slightly darker than the shade of her dress, a dark blush and shimmering highlighter. She also seemed to have swept her eyelids with a pink-tinted eyeshadow and coated her lashes in a thick layer of mascara.

Allie explained in the caption of the quadruple-pic upload she was “clearly feeling the pink moment” of her ensemble during the selfie session. Judging by the reaction of her fans, they certainly seemed to be “feeling” the outfit as well. The post has racked up over 10,000 likes after just six hours of going live to the model’s feed, and has drawn dozens of compliments in the comments section.

“Love this color on you,” one person wrote.

“So pretty babe,” remarked another follower.

“Straight up gorgeous,” a third admirer quipped.

“Allie you are stunning,” added a fourth fan.

Whether she’s all dolled up or stripped down to the bare essentials, Allie’s Instagram uploads always seem to impress her thousands of fans. She recently gave them something to talk about by showing off her killer curves in a set of white lingerie while working on her tan. That post proved to be a major hit as well, amassing over 14,000 likes and 136 comments to date.