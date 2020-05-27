Hilde Osland Flaunts Smoking Hot Body & Gorgeous Hair In Latest Instagram Slideshow

Norwegian model Hilde Osland is known by her 3.4 million followers for her incredible figure and gorgeous face. She also has fabulous hair, which seems to have its own following. On Wednesday, she shared an update of not one, but ten pictures that showed some of her favorite hairstyles — along with her fit physique.

Hilde wrote in the caption that she was showing off some of her favorite hairstyles. They ranged from stylish braids to big curls. The pictures also featured her wearing a variety of sexy outfits.

The first snap captured her from behind wearing a skimpy bikini while she sat with her feet dangling in a pool. Her hair was pulled up in a single, loose pull-through braid. Another swimsuit snapshot captured her looking out at the ocean wearing a sexy, black one-piece swimsuit with a single braid hanging down her back.

Other photos featured her hair parted in the middle with matching braids on each side of her head. In one snap, the braids sat high on the back of her head, while in another, she wore two classic braids over her shoulders.

In other images, Hilde wore her hair down in big waves. One picture captured her from behind as she flaunted her booty in a tight pair of jeans, while another saw her from the front with her curly tresses pulled over one shoulder.

The post was an instant hit, with more than 34,000 of her admirers hitting the like button within an hour of her sharing it online.

Hilde acknowledged that while she knows that some of her fans do not always look at her hair, others do.

In fact, some of Hilde’s followers asked if she did the styles herself, to which she replied that her mother did most of them.

Of course, dozens of her other followers weighed in what they thought of the images.

“I can’t lie. I didn’t notice the hair,” joked one Instagram user.

“If I wasn’t in love with you already I am now,” a second follower quipped.

“I look at your hair. Then I look at the rest of you. And you’re gorgeous,” wrote a third fan.

“You have so amazing body so it’s kind of hard to focus on your hair!” a fourth admirer chimed in.

It is true that Hilde’s body is incredible and worthy of a second glance or two. She recently got the attention of her followers when she shared a snap that saw her looking smoking hot in a tie-dye dress.