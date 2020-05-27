Bru Luccas Gets Soaking Wet In Cheeky One-Piece For New Beachside Snap

Bru Luccas surprised fans with another smoking-hot swimsuit shot yesterday on Instagram. The update was her second consecutive one in which she could be seen in sexy swimwear, and it caused quite a stir among her 3 million fans.

The sizzling new snapshot captured the model posed outside on a beach. In her caption, she indicated it was a throwback shot, and as her geotag indicated, the image was taken in Cancun, Mexico. Bru appeared with her backside facing the camera and looked over her shoulder with an alluring gaze. The Brazilian babe stood in the sand, and several resort-like buildings appeared at her back. The model gave a great glimpse of her fit figure which, as fans know, has been achieved through rigorous exercise.

Bru opted for a floral one-piece with a dark grey base and many colorful flowers on its body. Its thin straps were hardly visible on her arms and left her shoulders and defined arms on full display while they proceeded to crisscross on her back. The side angle of the photo exposed the number’s wide armholes, which also flaunted massive sideboob for her adoring fans. Meanwhile, the soaking wet suit clung tightly to the rest of Bru’s figure, helping to accentuate her trim tummy and tiny waist.

The swimwear possessed daringly high-cut sides that left her shapely thighs in plain sight while the back of the suit had a thong cut and showcased her bodacious booty. The model’s body was completely soaked, and the water helped her bronze skin glisten in the sun. Bru’s hair was also worn slicked back and wet, and her brunette tresses spilled behind her back. She opted to skip out on any accessories and kept the attention focused solely on her incredible body.

Her day at the beach appeared to call for a small amount of glam, which somehow still stayed on when she took a dip in the water. The look seemed to include defined brows, eyeliner, mascara, blush, and a nude lip.

It wasn’t long before fans began flooding Bru’s latest upload with attention. The post has earned over 164,000 likes and 1,000-plus comments from her huge fan base. Most commented on her cheeky swimwear, while many others used emoji instead of words.

“Awesome pic perfect. You take my breath away,” one follower gushed with a few flames and heart emoji.

“Gorgeous!!! Congratulations woman very special is beautiful,” another admirer added.

“Bru is the best!! That body, my golly,” a third fan raved over the sizzling shot.