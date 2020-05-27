‘Angry’ Matt Lauer Reportedly Wants To Return To Work 3 Years After He Was Fired By NBC

The new information comes as journalist Ronan Farrow's methods have come into question.

On Tuesday, May 19, Matt Lauer published an op-ed in Mediaite where he claimed he was “falsely accused” of the rape allegations that were levied against him in Ronan Farrow’s book, Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators. A source close to the journalist stated that Lauer “intends to fight” and “wants to work again,” per People.

The Mediaite piece comes on the heels of a new report published last week in The New York Times, which questioned Farrow’s journalistic integrity. In the Times article, Ben Smith probed Farrow’s investigative reporting methods, especially when it came to the information he gathered about Lauer’s alleged rape of Brooke Nevils. Smith stated he contacted some of Farrow’s sources, who told him Farrow never reached out to them to corroborate the information written in Catch and Kill. For his part, Farrow told Smith his facts were “verified in multiple ways.”

A source close to the disgraced news anchor told People that Lauer has always wanted to address the allegations, but said he wanted to “speak out” at the “right time.”

“He believes strongly that Ronan did not verify the information pertaining to him. Matt is still angry about it,” the source continued.

In his op-ed, Lauer admitted to having an inappropriate relationship and wrote that he understood he violated company policy. However, he said he never raped Nevils and pointed to multiple instances where he met with NBC lawyers about the incident and that neither rape nor assault was mentioned in those meetings, which eventually led to his termination in 2017.

He went on to claim the situation was upgraded to a rape allegation to help sell Farrow’s book. He also went into the acrimonious relationship between Farrow and NBC News. Farrow claimed NBC torpedoed his coverage of the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal, even going so far as to cancel his MSNBC show. Because of this vendetta against NBC — and men in positions of power — Lauer claimed Farrow unfairly targeted him as a way to make his book more popular.

A source told People that the former news anchor — who has been living quietly in the Hamptons with his three teenaged kids since his fall from grace — is planning on working again, stating that “doing journalistic work…is definitely in his future.”

“Matt completely believes it was a consensual affair, no different from what many powerful people do,” a third source told the magazine. “His whole mission is to clear his name.”