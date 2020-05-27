Ben Affleck’s Kids Remain A ‘Priority’ As Things Heat Up With Ana de Armas, Source Says

The couple was recently seen spending time with Affleck's three children.

The relationship between Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas keeps getting deeper. A source speaking with People told the magazine that the relationship is serious, and suggested that de Armas has been nothing but good for the actor and director.

“They are enjoying their time together. He makes her laugh and she’s a great influence. They safely visit with his family and he works to make sure he is healthy and present for his family. His priority will always be his children and making that work,” the insider, who is a friend of Affleck, said.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, Affleck and de Armas were spotted out with Affleck’s three children, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8. Now, additional reporting suggests that the kids spent the night with Affleck and de Armas at his home in Los Angeles.

Affleck and de Armas first met on the set of Deep Water, a still unreleased psychological thriller in which they play a married couple. As the marriage between their characters begins to disintegrate, the couple starts to play mind games on one another that have deadly consequences. The movie began production in New Orleans in November of 2019.

After they met on the set of the film, the couple took a lengthy vacation that began in Cuba, where de Armas is originally from. Following their time in Cuba, the couple flew to Costa Rica. It was there that the couple was spotted taking photos and walking together along the beach at sunset.

Since they’ve returned to Los Angeles, the two actors have apparently been quarantining together, and are frequently seen on walks with their dogs.

Previously, a source had told People that Affleck was “very serious” about his relationship with de Armas.

“He wants the kids to spend time with her so they can get to know her,” the source said at the time.

The outing on Memorial Day marked the first time that de Armas as photographed with all of Affleck’s kids, and reports suggest that he’s still working to co-parent with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Affleck and Garner announced their separation in 2015, and their divorce was finalized in 2018.

In a previous interview with People, Affleck said he was “grateful” to have Garner as a co-parent, and acknowledged that the end of their marriage was difficult for him. He continued, explaining that he and Garner shared a philosophy about parenting. He said that he and Garner agreed that their kids should see that they respect one another, even if they’re no longer together.