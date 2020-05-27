‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Thursday, May 28: Gina Rodriguez Stars In First TV Role

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Thursday, May 28 reveals Gina Rodriguez in her very first television role. The Jane The Virgin actress played the role of Beverly, a young intern and fashion designer who rubbed Amber Moore (Adrienne Frantz) up the wrong way.

The Bold and the Beautiful has an exciting theme for the week. The sudser will be looking back at vintage episodes starring some big-name celebrities who have appeared on the daytime drama. This particular episode first aired on December 28, 2011, per Soap Central.

Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) introduced her family to Beverly and convinced them to give her a chance as an intern at the fashion house. Beverly was homeless after losing both her parents and was trying to do something with her life. Stephanie was impressed with her and wanted to give her a chance.

But Amber was not a fan of the new intern. She overheard Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) and Beverly talking in the design office. After hearing Beverly’s story of courage, he told her that she was a remarkable woman and that he admired her. After Rick left, Amber stepped in and told Beverly that she was Rick’s ex-wife. She wanted Beverly to back off. Amber shared that she had a similar background story and that she wouldn’t be moved by it. Amber had worked her way into the Forrester family and she wasn’t going to let Beverly do the same. But Amber’s scare tactics had no effect on her.

“Are you seriously threatening me?” Beverly asked Amber in the promo. She could not believe that Amber had the audacity to tell her to keep her hands off Rick. However, Amber did not mince her words.

“Just consider it a friendly warning,” she threatened Beverly.

Later, Rick tried to get his ex-wife to mentor Beverly. He was sure that the intern could learn a lot from Amber.

After Amber left the room, Rick shared his and Amber’s history. Beverly was incredulous and could not believe that he was once married to Amber.

For those who follow the soap opera, Gina Rodriguez has another tie to the show. Gina’s husband, Joe LoCicero, plays the role of Vincent “Vinny” Walker. Fans have mixed feelings about Vinny, Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) best friend. He was initially introduced as the friend who supplied Thomas with drugs to have his way with Hope Logan (Annika Logan) and to make Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) act erratically. However, he is also the character who tries to influence Thomas to do the right thing, especially as far as Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) is concerned.