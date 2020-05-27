Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen’s Son Benny Crashes Their TikTok Couples Challenge

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

The couple had an expected guest on their relationship Q&A challenge.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady had an unexpected guest on their recent TikTok challenge. The 39-year old supermodel posted a Couples Challenge with her 42-year-old husband on her new account on the popular video-sharing platform, but their son Benjamin, aka Benny, stole the show.

In the minute-long video, the celebrity couple was filmed cozied up together on an outdoor sofa with their eyes closed while answering questions about their 11-year marriage.

But in a hilarious twist, as Tom and Gisele pointed to themselves and to each other when asked questions about who is more patient, who is more spoiled, who eats more, and who has more clothes, their 10-year-old son crouched behind them to point out his own answers to the burning questions. As Benny gave his own answers as he hid behind the couch, all that could be seen were his hands as he pointed to the back of his mom and dad’s heads.

At the end of the video, Benny leaped up and pointed two fingers at himself in answer to the question, “Who is never wrong?”

The hilarious moment went unnoticed by an oblivious Tom and Gisele who laughed at their own answers while keeping their eyes tightly shut.

On Instagram, fans and famous friends, including fellow supermodel Elle McPherson, reacted to the video and the couple’s unknown special guest.

“Haha love how Benny shared his opinions too,” one fan wrote.

“Loved Benny saying he’s never wrong… ” another added.

“Love your kid in background,” another wrote. “I think he is the most honest!”

“Your son knows you guys very well!!” another fan wrote.

Based on the video, it’s clear that young Benny is quite a character and definitely has his own opinions about his parents and their habits.

But the new TikTok clip is not the first time fans got wind of the fact that Tom and Gisele’s son is a bit of a prankster. Last fall, the longtime Patriots quarterback told Men’s Health that Benny loves to joke around with him.

“When we [joke], he has the best time,” Tom said. “He’s like ‘OMG, Dad, you’re so funny.’ He loves joking, and I joke back.”

The football pro added that his 10-year-old son isn’t a big sports fan but loves to watch movies.

In addition to Benny, Tom and Gisele share a 7-year-old daughter, Vivian Lake. The NFL star also has a 12-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.