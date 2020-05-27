‘Pump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Pokes Fun At Kristen Doute After Giving Her A Complicated Gift

Vanderpump Rules star, Jax Taylor retweeted a fan’s gif suggesting that Kristen Doute would be calling her ex-boyfriend Brian “Carter” after he sent the new author a complicated housewarming gift. Jax, 40, sent Kristen, 37, a new grill to celebrate her new home.

That’s a little funny, sorry Kristen, love ya. https://t.co/89nkjwLGpS — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) May 27, 2020

The reality star gifted Kristen a six-burner propane gas grill on Tuesday.

“Sorry the housewarming gift is late,” Jax wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

Kristen bought her home in Valley Village last year. A focus of the current season was her moving into the house that she proudly purchased on her own. All of the original cast members have recently purchased new homes.

The grill had to be assembled. Jax acknowledged this and apologized for the amount of work that came with the gift.

“Alex, I apologize you have to put it together,” the tweet continued.

The person Jax was referring to was Kristen’s new boyfriend, Alex Menache. The couple went Instagram official on May 15 after spending several weeks in quarantine together. Alex, who is “friends with lots of celebs,” was described as “not the L.A. type.” He was from the Valley and owned some apartment buildings.

Although new, their relationship was reportedly serious as it was reported that Alex was “looking for a wife.” Kristen is the only original cast member still on the show that was not in a serious relationship. Scheana Shay went official with her boyfriend Brock Davies, Jax and Brittany Cartwright tied the knot last year, Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark recently got engaged, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have been dating for several years, and Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz wed in 2016.

Although Kristen was now serious with her new boyfriend, Alex, Jax poked fun in the tweet of the notion that she would be calling her ex-boyfriend, Carter, to help her put it together. Kristen and Carter were famously on and off during the most recent season of Vanderpump Rules. The relationship drama between the couple went so far as to spill over to her friendships. Kristen was no longer best friends with Katie or Stassi because of her past relationship.

Jax didn’t just send a grill to Kristen. He also tweeted a photo of the same gift he gave to Katie and Tom.

“I expect to have the first “juicy Lucy” guys. Enjoy,” Jax tweeted.

Jax did not tweet any photos of a gift for Tom and Ariana. The trio feuded all season after Jax felt slighted by the couple before his wedding.