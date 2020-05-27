Ireland Baldwin Rocks A Black Bikini While Hanging At The Pool With Her Dog

Ireland Baldwin’s latest Instagram update is getting noticed for more reasons that one. The model was snapped looking hotter than ever while enjoying a day at the pool with her dog.

In the image, the 24-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Bassinger was snapped sitting on the edge of the pool with her feet dipped in the refreshing water and a gorgeous, abstract mural painted on the wall behind her. An adorable black-and-white dog sat in her lap, whom she gazed down at lovingly as the sun spilled over the pair. Ireland — a well-known dog lover — did not provide the name of the pooch, or whether or not she was fostering the animal or had adopted her. She did, however, add the hashtag #adoptdontshop too her caption, a possible indication that the sweet pup may be a permanent member of her family.

Ireland’s furry friend certainly garnered some attention from her 585,000 followers, but that wasn’t all that caught their eyes. The model herself was quite a sight in a classic black bikini, which was already completely soaked from a dip in the water prior to the photo being taken. The two-piece included a bralette-style top with long, thin straps that showcased her toned shoulders and tattooed arms. It boasted a scandalous neckline as well that fell daringly low on her chest, leaving her decolletage and ample cleavage well on display.

Her matching bikini bottoms appeared to be slightly cheeky, as her sculpted legs and killer curves were completely exposed as she sat poolside with her pup. Its waistband sat low on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and draw attention to her flat midsection. Ireland also added a pair of dainty gold hoop earrings for a bit of bling and seemed to be going makeup-free to show off her natural beauty.

In the caption of her post, Ireland asked her followers if they knew where she could get a matching bikini for the adorable tail-wagger in her lap. Many responded with suggestions on where she could get one, and some even offered to make her one themselves. Others simply left compliments for the model and her adorable pup.

“This picture defines beauty,” one person wrote.

“You’re so hot,” quipped another follower.

“You are such a great dog lover!” a third admirer remarked.

“Love you and all you do for the animals,” added a fourth fan.

The snap has also racked up over 11,000 likes since going live to her feed.

Ireland has been spending a lot of time in her bikinis while quarantining at home with all of her dogs. Another recent Instagram update from the star saw her modeling a skimpy yellow two-piece. That look proved popular as well, earning nearly 25,000 likes and 500-plus comments.