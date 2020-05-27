Megan Thee Stallion Sips Beverage In Black Balenciaga T-Shirt & Panties: ‘Cognac Queen’

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The rapper is no stranger to wowing her followers with her posts and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker stunned in a short-sleeved black Balenciaga T-Shirt that had the brand’s name written in white capital letters. She paired the ensemble with black panties and showed off her toned legs. Megan went barefoot for the occasion and didn’t opt for any visible accessories. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied a bold red lip, false eyelashes, mascara, and eyeliner. The entertainer sported her long dark wavy hair down and kept her nails short.

Megan posted three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured lying down on her front on a sofa. Megan looked directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression and held a glass of what looked to be alcohol in her hand. The 25-year-old tilted her head to the left slightly and showcased a hint of her side profile.

In the next slide, she was snapped close-up. Megan balanced the glass on her head and looked to her left with a smile on her face.

In the third and final frame, she was photographed side-on, sipping her beverage.

For her caption, Megan referred to herself as the “cognac queen,” which is also the title of one of her songs.

She didn’t add a geotag to her upload. However, she has recently been sharing numerous bits of content taken at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the span of seven hours, her post racked up more than 640,000 likes and over 5,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 11.4 million followers.

“Baddest in the INDUSTRY!” one user wrote.

“You need to get your own brand of alcohol you should call it Stallion Juice lol,” another devotee shared.

“Super proud of ya Meg. I know your mom is looking over you with a huge smile. Keep going, don’t ever give up,” remarked a third fan.

“We love to see you winning,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the crown emoji.

Wowing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Megan. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the rising star stunned fans in a skimpy yellow string bikini set. She sported her dark curly hair down and showed off her navel piercing. For her caption, she told followers she was having a “hot girl summer” in her back yard.