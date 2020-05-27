Lisa Morales Flaunts Figure In Sports Bra & Shows Fans Alternative Weight-Tracking Methods

Lisa Morales showed off her hourglass figure when she recently took to Instagram. The model wore two outfits in a video clip that offered her fans an alternative to weighing themselves every morning.

Lisa wore a strappy pink sports bra and lilac striated yoga pants in the first half of the video. The athleisure wear clung to her perfect frame and showed off her hourglass figure. She went to her bathroom, stood on the scale and looked horrified by the numbers. She then left the room.

In the second half of the clip, the 34-year-old wore a jeans and a top. She looked far happier as she looked in the mirror and noted her progress to herself.

Lisa is dedicated to helping her fans find ways to lead a healthier lifestyle. As The Inquisitr reported, she helped her fans with her menu planning ideas and frequently shares easy exercise routines. This time around, she wanted to show them how to measure their fitness and weight loss progress.

In her caption, the model wrote that she used to obsessively weigh herself. It soon escalated into an unhealthy habit. She then advised that a more effective measuring method was to take monthly photos in the same outfit. An alternative would be to measure your progress by wearing the same pair of jeans every four weeks or using the measuring tape to track inches lost.

The model felt that the scale weighed everything including gained muscle or even a meal you just ate. Lisa felt that weighing yourself daily could discourage progress and hinder fans from reaching their goals.

Lisa has a firm following of 2.2 million people who she tries to inspire with her workout videos and sexy pics. Her fans also seem really motivated to engage with her and raced to view her latest video clip. Many of them liked her offering, while others expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

Most of her fans resonated with her message and offered their own stories.

“So true, I been working out a lot for a long time and weigh more than before but I look better. I don’t weight myself anymore,” one fan affirmed Lisa’s opinion that the scale is not the ultimate weight loss tracker.

Another follower thanked Lisa for the advice.

“Thank you so much for this Important message (crying emoji) I really needed to hear this!” they said.

A fellow Instagram user admitted that they also compulsively weighed themselves.

“I’m about to throw mine away. I say I won’t get on it and that I will stop tracking, but then there I go in the mornings stepping on it like an obsession. Thanks for the tips!” they shared with Lisa.