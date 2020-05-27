Madison Woolley Stuns In A White Two-Piece Set While Spending Some Time At Her ‘Happy Place’

Madison Woolley took to her Instagram account to post a new sizzling hot snapshot. The 22-year-old model uploaded the picture on Wednesday, May 27, that captured her flaunting her taut tummy and bronzed skin in a flirty two-piece set.

In the new photo, Madison was snapped enjoying the sunshine at the beach. The blue waters and the stunning view of the coastline that stretched off into the distance comprised her background. She spread her legs on a towel placed on the sand. She posed front and center, looking to the side. She used her right hand to tuck some hair behind her ear, while her left hand stayed beside her. The warm sunlight enveloped her body, illuminating her flawless skin.

The Australian model sizzled in a white eyelet crop top, seemingly made of thin fabric. The sleeves reached just above her forearm, and the length of the piece ended below her breasts. The cut left lots of skin exposed along her toned midsection, and fans couldn’t help but rave over her slim waistline and rock-hard abs. From what was visible, it seemed like she wore a white bikini top underneath.

She sported high-waisted shorts made of the same material. The waistband had a snug fit, but the bottoms were somewhat loose and airy. The garment was pretty short as it showcased her lean thighs.

Madison had several accessories on, such as a pair of gold hoop earrings, tiny studs, and a Pandora bracelet. Sticking to her signature look, she wore a full makeup application. She appeared to wear a full-coverage foundation, well-defined eyebrows, well-blended eyeshadow, eyeliner, and several coats of mascara. She completed her look by applying matte nude lipstick on her lips.

In the caption, Madison regarded the famous Bondi Beach as her “happy place.” She also revealed the brand of her sexy ensemble by tagging Boohoo in the post. She also urged her followers to watch her new YouTube video.

Like her previous uploads, the new social media post also went viral among her avid admirers. In less than a day of being posted on Instagram, the snap gained more than 5,200 likes and over 60 comments. Her comments section was filled with gushing messages from her fans and followers, while some decided to leave a combination of emoji instead of words.

“I wanna look like you,” one of her fans commented.

“You’re so dreamy,” gushed another admirer.

“I love this. You look amazing!” wrote a third follower.

“What an amazing view to start my day. You are the most beautiful model, in my opinion,” added a fourth social media user.