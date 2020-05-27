Kate Middleton Report Claiming She’s ‘Exhausted’ Due To Increased Workload Following Megxit Slammed By Palace

A report claiming Kate Middleton is “exhausted” due to an increased workload following Megxit has been slammed by the palace as inaccurate. Royal Central reports that Kensington Palace responded to the aforementioned claims made by the publication Tatler as having contained a “swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication.”

The palace pushed back on the story which reported that Kate has had to manage a heavier workload than before and feels “exhausted and trapped” in her expanded role within the royal family. The story detailed Kate’s new commitments, which grew after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle formally stepped down from their roles as senior royals in March of this year.

The mother of three children with Prince William — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — Kate will become the Queen Consort of England upon her husband’s ascension to the throne. William is second in line to lead the monarchy behind his father, Prince Charles. The Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth, has held her title for 66 years and is the longest-reigning monarch of England.

The Tatler story took a look at Kate’s responsibilities within the royal family as well as the way she has reportedly handled her official duties in contrast to Meghan Markle. Tatler reported that Kate appeared to make her responsibilities appear effortless, unlike Meghan, who famously stated that no one ever asked her how she was doing during an interview for the ITV Special Harry & Meghan: An African Journey that aired in the fall of 2019.

The publication also claimed that Kate’s expanded responsibilities may reportedly come at a cost to her children.

“Meghan and Harry have been so selfish. William and Catherine really wanted to be hands-on parents and the Sussexes have effectively thrown their three children under a bus. There goes their morning school runs as the responsibilities on them now are enormous,” a source alleged to Tatler.

William and Kate have continued to feature their three children on their Instagram page, a trio seen indulging in activities such as gardening, painting, and applauding essential healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An op-ed published by Royal Central‘s editor Charlie Proctor claimed that the friends of Kate quoted in the article should not attempt to elicit sympathy for what they claimed are Kate’s difficulties during the ongoing world health emergency. He stated that as the couple’s role has expanded, their workload should be adjusted accordingly. The editor compared Kate’s workload of 126 royal engagements in 2019 to that of 69-year-old Princess Anne, sister of Queen Elizabeth, who carried out 506 engagements during the same year.