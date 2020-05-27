Victoria Beckham, 46, Is All Legs In Tiny Denim Shorts As She Works From Home

The Spice Girls alum shows of her best business casual attire, but all eyes are on her amazing legs.

Victoria Beckham showed off her amazing legs in a new outfit. The singer and fashion designer, 46, shared a social media pic of her super casual, warm weather work-from-home look, but fans were more focused on her super tanned and toned legs than the clothes she was wearing.

In a new Instagram share posted for her 28.3 million followers, Victoria was pictured sitting at a long bar in her kitchen as she worked from home on her laptop amid the ongoing coronavirus health pandemic.

In the pic, the gorgeous mom of four modeled her go-to work-from-home wardrobe, which consisted of shortie denim shorts, a comfortable mid-sleeve top, and cozy slippers which looked like they were from Justin Beiber’s House of Drew line. The Spice Girls star’s long legs were on full display as she sat sideways on a bar stool, but her face could not be seen in the side-view social media shot.

Fans and famous friends, including fellow Spice Girls alum Emma Bunton hit the comments section of the post to react to Victoria’s leggy look.

“Gorgeous lady!” Bunton wrote.

“Those legs! Love you Posh!” a second fan wrote.

“Legs for miles,” another added.

“Yes legs!” another fan added. “That’s why Posh was pretending the heels were slowing her down at the Spice bootcamp in the movie, she didn’t want the girls to feel bad!”

Other fans noted that Victoria is sporting “the best dress code” for work in the photo and that she looks gorgeous no matter what she wears.

Of course, Victoria is known for her amazing legs and is frequently photographed doing her signature pose with one leg in the air. For her most recent photo, the star’s feet remained on the ground, but it’s clear that her fitness routine has served her well as she shows off her toned gams in her denim hot pants.

Victoria has a dance background, which certainly helps in the legs department, but she still has to work at her fit physique. In an interview last year with The Guardian Weekend, Victoria detailed the workout routine that keeps her legs looking so fabulous.

The Spice Girls star revealed that she starts out with a long treadmill routine in which she does a mix of uphill fast walking, jogging, and running for 45 minutes. Victoria also works out with a trainer for 30 minutes on her legs and does an additional 30 minutes of arms, toning, and conditioning, as well as planks and core work.