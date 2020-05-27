WWE News: Seth Rollins Reveals That Someone ‘Very Close’ To Him Could Join His Stable

As documented by Sportskeeda, Seth Rollins was interviewed on the latest episode of WWE Backstage. The superstar discussed a variety of topics, but the most interesting takeaway was the revelation that he wants to recruit another member to his stable. Rollins also stated that he has someone particular in mind.

“There is somebody out there that is very close to me that would make a great addition.”

While Rollins is keeping his desired recruit close to the vest, he has opened the door to some speculation about who the superstar could be. The superstars who are known to be close to Rollins — namely Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns — are currently on a hiatus from the company and won’t be returning anytime soon. Therefore, whoever joins likely won’t be a superstar whom he’s had an on-screen alliance with in the past.

As it currently stands, the faction is made up of Rollins, Buddy Murphy and Austin Theory. The latter superstar is a recent addition after he was kicked out of Zelina Vega’s stable on a recent episode of Monday Night Raw. The Authors of Pain — Akam and Rezar — were previously members. However, the duo was taken off television after Rezar picked up a long-term injury. Akam returning to the fold would make sense, but Rollins’ words suggest that he has someone brand new in mind.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, there have been rumors of Rollins adding a member of the woman’s roster to the group. While Lynch has stated that she’ll never be interested in teaming up with her real-life fiance, there are several women on the Monday Night Raw roster who could benefit from the exposure. With Lynch gone, the company has the chance to build another top star, and teaming up with Rollins is an ideal way to elevate a rising talent.

Ruby Riott seems like a possible candidate. She returned to Monday Night Raw as a heel earlier this year and has remained on the fringes ever since. Her character is certainly in line with Rollins’ faction’s traits, and she could add a new dynamic to the group. Shayna Baszler also joined the red brand recently, and she is another superstar who’d make for a fitting addition.

All of Rollins’ cohorts are superstars with bright futures. For now, “The Monday Night Messiah” is using his star power to give performers who were previously underutilized a spotlight. There are a few roster members who could benefit from an association with the former World Champion, and it will be interesting to see who he brings in.