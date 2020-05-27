Fitness Model Hanna Oberg Works Out In Black Leggings While Out For A Stroll With Her Baby Son

Fitness model Hanna Oberg went for a walk with her infant son Collin on Tuesday, May 26. While strolling through her neighborhood, the fitness trainer decided to take things to the next level with a short exercise routine, which she then posted to social media platform Instagram.

In the video, Hanna wore a gray over-sized t-shirt with long sleeves and a baggy fit. She paired the top with black leggings that extended to her ankles and contoured to her curvy backside and legs, emphasizing her gym-sculpted lower half. The model completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and accessorized with large sunglasses. Her long, brunette waves were pulled back into a ponytail to keep her hair out of her face during the walk.

The post included several video clips of the fitness trainer performing various exercises next to her black baby stroller, putting on a show for her son. Hanna incorporated the stroller into every exercise she performed. She stopped in the middle of the road with a house, large tree, white fence, and green lawn making up the background of the video clips.

In the first video, Hanna performed a series of lunges, pushing the stroller forward as she stepped out with alternating legs and then pulling it back as she brought her feet together. The second exercise was squats. Once again, the model pushed the stroller out and back as she crouched deep into each squat and stood back up.

In the third video, Hanna was seen laying on her back while pushing the stroller out with her legs. She followed this move up with a one-legged lunge squat. Standing with her back to the stroller and hooking one foot into the bar at the bottom, Hanna bent down with one leg while pushing back with the other. The fifth exercise was side lunges while the sixth was a front one-legged squat with leg extension. The final exercise in Hanna’s spontaneous routine was a jumping squat.

In the caption of the post, Hanna explained that she decided to take her stroll to the next level and come up with a few exercises to do. She added that she wished she had filmed her son while she was working out as he made some funny faces.

The post proved extremely popular with the model’s 1.8 million fanbase, earning nearly 75,000 likes and more than 2,200 comments within the first day. Many of Hanna’s followers loved her idea of stopping mid-walk to do a few exercises while incorporating her baby into the routine.

“This is perfect!,” one Instagram user commented.