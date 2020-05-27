Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Shows Off Toned Figure & Announces New Sweat Challenge

On Tuesday, May 26, fitness trainer Kayla Itsines took to popular social media site Instagram to announce her new Sweat Challenge beginning in June alongside a quick video snapshot of some of the exercises performed in the challenge.

Kayla showed off her killer physique in the video, sporting a black outfit that consisted of a sports bra and gym shorts. The top included spaghetti straps and left much of the trainer’s chiseled abdomen on display. Viewers also got an eyeful of Kayla’s toned arms and shoulders. The gym shorts included a thick waistband and ended at the tops of her thighs, showing off the length of her trim legs. Kayla added a pair of white sneakers and white socks to complete the outfit and accessorized with a silver exercise watch. Her dark brown tresses were pulled up in a high ponytail to keep her hair from disrupting her workout and she appeared to have added a touch of black mascara and lip gloss.

The short video clip featured Kayla in a living room space with a couch and decorative items making up the background. She carried out the exercises on a black mat, forgoing any additional equipment and instead relying solely on bodyweight for resistance.

The exercises featured in the video were jumping jacks, jump lunges, jump squats, and normal squats. At the beginning of the video, the words “Sweat Challenge” and “Stronger Together” appeared in white lettering. Throughout the video, more words popped up across the frame, including “6 weeks of exclusive at home workouts!” and “our biggest challenge ever.” At the end of the clip, a pink slide showed the Sweat Challenge logo and the start date of the challenge, June 8.

In the caption of the post, Kayla wrote about the new challenge, hosted by the SWEAT app. The challenge was designed for women around the world to join together and stay active while making time for themselves and creating a healthy routine. Kayla added that for her BBG Challenge Program, participants had many choices, including with or without equipment and two different levels. Both levels could be completed at home.

Every Monday of the challenge, workouts for the following seven days will appear in the app for subscribers and will allow them to plan their week. Workouts will include resistance exercises targeting the legs, abs, upper body, and arms and low intensity steady state exercises, such as walking and biking.

Kayla ended the caption by writing that she will be there to support her trainees throughout the entire challenge and by expressing how amazing the new Sweat Challenge will be.