Pregnant Ciara Shows Off Big Baby Bump In A Crop Top: ‘Selfie Timer Shoot Kinda Day’

Ciara proudly revealed her growing baby bump in a stunning new maternity photo.

Ciara proudly revealed her bare baby bump to the world in a gorgeous new photo shared to Instagram this week. The pregnant singer and model, who’s currently expecting her third child and second with her husband, football player Russell Wilson, wowed in the shot shared with her 25.4 million followers on May 26 as she revealed her growing middle in an all-black ensemble.

The “Level Up” singer revealed just how big her bump has gotten as her due date nears as she slipped into a strapless bandeau-style crop top and a pair of black cut-off pants. She confirmed in the caption that she took the photo of herself using her phone’s self timer feature.

In the stunning snap, Ciara — who slipped into a red bikini back in January to announce that she and Russell are expanding their family — sat side on to the camera with her bump, which was perfectly highlighted by her all-black ensemble, in profile. She had her knees bent and her feet on the floor in front of her as she turned to look at the camera.

Ciara rocked long, blond locks that were pushed over to the left side of her face. She rested back on her right hand while she put her left on her head and showed off multiple gold bangles on her wrist.

The star appeared to wear very little to no makeup as she showed off a fresh face. Her skin glowed while she pursed her lips slightly and looked directly into the camera, which appeared to have been placed on the floor in front of her.

Though she didn’t reveal exactly where the photo was taken, she was sat in the middle of a lot of green foliage outside.

It’s safe to say that Ciara’s stunning self-timer maternity shoot most definitely caught fans’ attention. Plenty of the star’s followers, including several famous faces, shared their praise in the comments section.

Halle Berry commented by calling the “Dose” singer a “QUEEN” with a heart symbol.

Singer Cassie shared two heart eye emoji.

“Whew. Ray Of Light,” another person commented.

“Yeeeeeas Mama Cici. Look at your glow!!!” another comment red with several heart eye emoji.

Ciara’s latest baby bump snap has received more than 583,000 likes in only eight hours, but it certainly isn’t the first time the pregnant star has given fans a look at her changing body as she prepares to become a mom for the third time.

Earlier this month, the star wowed her followers once again when she shared several stunning photos of herself with her bump on show when she rocked a skimpy black string bikini.