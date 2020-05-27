‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Nicole Cortese Flaunts Body In Rare Selfie Post

Fans of the reality star were delighted with the new photo.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Deena Nicole Cortese flaunted her body in a new Instagram selfie. She remarked in the caption that quarantining for the past two months has given her back her curves. The reality star shared the news via social media and two photos taken in her New Jersey home where she has sheltered in place alongside husband Christopher Buckner and son C.J.

Deena — who stars in the MTV reality series alongside pals Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro — showed off her shape in the rare selfies to the delight of her fans, who applauded her for displaying her curves proudly.

“Fine and dandy like peppermint candy!! I wish you and your family the best. Stay healthy!” stated one admirer of the reality star.

“Yassssssss Deeners u always had the best body,” said a second fan of Deena’s overall healthy look.

“Your natural hair and perfect skin gives me all the feels,” remarked a third follower of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star on Instagram.

“Hot mama alert, you look so beautiful. Thank you for showing what a real woman looks like, curves and all,” stated a fourth user in the comments section of the share.

In the series of photos, Deena modeled two pieces of summer fashion in anticipation of enjoying the warmer weather outside. In the first pic, she wore a flattering, hot pink semi-sheer beach cover-up. The garment tied right underneath her breasts with a thick sash. The photo appeared to be taken in a bathroom in her home where decorative white tilework could be seen on the wall. A cabinet was pictured over Deena’s shoulder, and a pretty picture also featured in the background.

Deena apparently wore no makeup in the share, showing off her natural beauty for her followers. Her hair was long and curly in the photo, pulled over to one side. That’s a stark difference from the way the reality star normally wears her tresses on the series. On television, her hair is usually blown out pin-straight and brushed to the side.

In the second image, Deena removed her cover-up and showed off her beautiful beach body for the camera. She wore a stunning black bathing suit top that provided full coverage for her breasts. Deena also sported a coordinating high-waisted bottom that covered her up from her waist to her thighs.