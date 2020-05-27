‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Nicole Cortese Flaunts Body In Rare Selfie

Fans of the reality star were delighted with the new photo.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Deena Nicole Cortese flaunted her body in a new Instagram selfie. She remarked in the caption that quarantining for the past two months has given her back her curves. The reality star shared the news via social media and two photos taken in her New Jersey home where she has sheltered-in-place alongside husband Christopher Bucker and son C.J.

Deena who stars in the MTV reality series alongside pals Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, showed off her shape in the rare selfies to the delight of her fans who applauded her for displaying her curves proudly.

“Fine and dandy like peppermint candy!! I wish you and your family the best. Stay healthy!” stated one follower of the reality star.

“Yassssssss Deeners u always had the best body,” said a second fan of Deena’s overall healthy look.

“Your natural hair and perfect skin gives me all the feels,” remarked a third follower of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star on Instagram.

“Hot mama alert, you look so beautiful. Thank you for showing what a real woman looks like, curves and all,” stated a fourth fan in the comments section of the share.

In the series of two photos, Deena showed off two pieces of summer fashion in anticipation of enjoying the warmer weather outside. In the first pic, she wore a flattering hot pink sheer beach cover-up. The garment wrapped close to the television star’s body in the share. It tied right underneath her breasts with a cute, thick, hot pink sash. The photo appeared to be taken in a bathroom in her home where decorative white tilework can be seen on the wall and a cabinet to hold essentials is pictured over Deena’s shoulder. A pretty picture also hangs on the wall.

Deena wore no makeup in the share, showing off her natural beauty for her followers. Her hair is long and curly in the photo, pulled over to one side. This is a stark difference from the way the reality star normally wears her tresses on the series. On television they are usually blown out pin-straight and brushed to the side.

In the second image, Deena removed her cover-up and showed off her beautiful beach body for the camera. She wore a stunning black bathing suit top that provided full coverage for her breasts. Deena also donned a coordinating high-waisted bottom that covered her up from her waist to her hips.