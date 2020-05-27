‘Call Her Daddy’ Podcast Returns, Host Alexandra Cooper Tells ‘Suit Man’ To ‘Go F*ck Yourself’

Podcast Call Her Daddy released its first show since March, on Wednesday. Alexandra “Alex” Cooper hosted the show; this time without long-time co-host Sofia Franklyn after public contract negotiations with Barstool Sports founder, Dave Portnoy failed, and the ladies’ friendship ended.

Cooper discussed the future of Call Her Daddy, where her relationship with Franklyn was now, and her true feelings on “suit man,” HBO Sports executive vice president, Peter Nelson.

Cooper started the show talking about the elephant in the room, her relationship with former co-host Franklyn. Cooper called the show a “funeral” and remarked about how she was a “single daddy.” Franklyn was no longer a part of the show after contract negotiations between her and podcast partner, Barstool Sports broke down. We are all “mourning the loss,” Cooper told listeners. Despite the change, fans shouldn’t worry about the future direction of the show. She assured it will still talk about the same topics.

“I haven’t changed,” Cooper said as she addressed her listeners.

As for where the negotiations were with Franklyn and Barstool, they have completely stalled. Cooper announced that former Taylor Swift manager, Scooter Braun had gotten involved. Braun called Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini to negotiate on behalf of Franklyn. A notion that Cooper did not take well to. The blonde host was not happy about men coming in to try to negotiate for a brand and a show she believed they knew nothing about.

“I’ve never met you, go f*ck yourself,” Cooper ranted.

“Why are you here?” the host asked of Braun and the other men that had inserted themselves in the recent drama.

The self-described “single daddy” unleashed on Franklyn’s boyfriend, Nelson, who tried to lead the initial contract negotiations for the co-hosts, and the internet called “suit man.”

“Go f*ck yourself,” Cooper said.

Cooper proceeded to describe her current relationship with Franklyn. The roommates weren’t speaking, and Cooper would be moving out of their apartment in July. Franklyn won’t be returning to the co-host seat anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean that Cooper will be the only one talking.

“This sh*t is hard going on my own,” Alex admitted.

Moving forward, the podcast will highlight the stories of their listeners. Each week one member of “The Daddy Gang” will tell their story to Cooper and chat with her about their lives. Alex hoped this new format would help the listeners to “get to know each other,” and that will lead to a “more inclusive show.”