Chrissy Teigen Shocks Fans With News Of Upcoming Surgery After COVID-19 Test Backlash

Chrissy Teigen shocked her social media followers by sharing news of her upcoming surgical procedure. This came on the heels of fan backlash following a Twitter video that showed the model and mother-of-two receiving a COVID-19 test at her home. She revealed the news of her elective surgery with a candid series of statements and a revealing photo on Instagram.

In the black-and-white pic, Chrissy splashed in the surf while topless. Little hearts covered her nipples so they were not completely exposed to her followers on the social media site. She was smiling widely as the water lapped at her body. Her hair was long, curly, and wet by the splashing surf.

The model noted in her caption that she understood people were curious as to why she was receiving the test. She explained that it was necessary as she was having an elective surgical procedure, one where she would have her breast implants removed. She stated that while her larger breasts had been “been great to me for many years,” she is now over them.

Chrissy remarked that she would like to be able to comfortably zip up a dress in her size and lie on her belly in comfort. She then said that the procedure was no big deal, telling her fans not to worry about her.

Chrissy then quipped that she will still have boobs but instead of implants, they will be “a dumb, miraculous bag of fat.”

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model has been very active on social media, sharing throwback images from her modeling career over the past several days. These included several daring photos of herself in various stages of undress, a few runway images, and a pic of herself and her husband, John Legend, all glammed up.

In the caption of that latter snap, Chrissy said that she will share throwback images until she could get dressed again. This referred to her current casual attire as she sheltered in place with John and their children, Luna and Miles, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans reached out to the influencer in the comments section of the post and sent well wishes for a speedy recovery.

“Have a safe surgery, babe. And thanks for always being so transparent! The world needs more of that,” remarked one follower.

“You’re hilarious and honest Chrissy Teigen and I’m here for more women being like that!” said a second Instagram user.

“I am so happy for you. I explanted 3 years ago and could not be happier. Your body and your beautiful kids will thank you. Best of luck,” stated a third fan, relating their own surgical journey.

“No matter the size of your tatas, you’re pretty cool,” joked a fourth admirer.