Kristin Cavallari Shares ‘Happy’ Return To Work Selfie Amid Jay Cutler Divorce Drama

The reality star was all smiles as she returned to her Uncommon James office in Nashville one month after announcing her divorce.

Kristin Cavallari says she’s “so happy” to be back to work. One month after announcing that she is divorcing her husband Jay Cutler, the 33-year-old and entrepreneur posted a photo of her return to her office in Nashville.

In a new selfie posted to Instagram, Kristin was all smiles as she posed from her the headquarters for her jewelry line, Uncommon James, on her first day back at her office. The mom of three wore business casual attire as she sat at her desk at her posh office with portfolios and an iPad nearby.

In the caption to the post, Kristin shared that she is “SO” happy to be back at her office. The reality star was originally in the Bahamas with her family when the health pandemic started and returned home to Tennessee in late April, where she was presumably working remotely.

In comments to the post, fans and famous friends including Total Bellas star Nikki Bella and actress-singer Jana Kramer, reacted to Kristin’s return to work. Kristin’s best friend Justin Anderson even offered to drop off some lunch.

“Want me to bring you Chick Fil A to celebrate?” Anderson wrote. “Calories don’t count on your first day back to the office girl! ”

Other fans expressed sadness that they won’t get to see Kristin’s work-life play out on Very Cavallari. Last week, Kristin announced the end of her E! reality show after three seasons as she begins a “new chapter” in her life as a working single mom.

“I truly enjoyed the show and will miss keeping up with your professional side! Keep us posted if you decide to launch a different show!” one fan wrote.

“We have missed you! Hope you’re all well & enjoy being back with your amazing business,” another added.

“Keep killing it with the business!” another follower wrote.

Fans know that Kristin has always been career-driven, so it’s not surprising that she was excited to dive back into her work following an extended period of time at home with her family.

Kristin’s successful jewelry line and her other endeavors as an entrepreneur, reality star, and author also contributed to the demise of her marriage, a source recently told Entertainment Tonight. The insider noted that after Cutler retired from the NFL and was charged with spending more time raising the couple’s three young kids while Kristin worked outside the home, the reversed roles caused friction in the marriage.