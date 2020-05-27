Ashley Tisdale Sizzles In A Strapless Red Bikini Top And Daisy Dukes By The Pool

Ashley wowed in her red bikini.

Ashley Tisdale showed off her flawless figure in a red-hot bikini look in a stunning new photo shared to her Instagram account this week. The former High School Musical and Carol’s Second Act actress sizzled in a gorgeous snap posted to social media on May 26 which showed her as she struck a pose outside by her swimming pool.

Ashley proudly revealed her toned torso in the snap as she rocked a strapless bandeau-style bikini top. The red top featured a polka-dot style design with several large blue butterflies.

It also had a tie design in the center of her chest, which the “He Said, She Said” singer tied into a knot.

It wasn’t clear if Ashley — who recently recreated a scene from High School Musical in a pink two-piece for her 12.6 million followers — kept things matchy matchy when it came to her bikini look, as she kept her bottom half a little more covered with a pair of Daisy Dukes.

The 34-year-old star sported acid wash denim short shorts that were pulled up high at the waist to highlight her seriously slim and toned middle.

The bottoms were uber short and frayed at the bottom. The pocket lining could be seen poking out the bottom as Ashley showed off her long, lean legs.

Ashley gave the camera a sultry look from behind her gold rimmed sunglasses as she stood in front of her pool, which was full of inflatables. In the caption, she joked that she was all alone apart from Sheila, which is the name she’s given to her llama pool floatie which was in the water just behind her.

She had her hair down and straight. Her highlighted locks skimmed her shoulders as she tilted her head slightly to the right and stood slightly side on to the camera.

Plenty of fans took to the comments section to share praise for Ashley.

“Omg so pretty,” one person commented with a red heart.

“SO GORGEOUS,” another wrote in all caps.

“You are so beautiful Ashley,” a third comment read with a whole host of heart eye emoji.

The sizzling new bikini shot has received more than 182,000 likes in 19 hours.

The latest look at Ashley in her swimwear follows a snap from the star last month in which she admitted that she actually hasn’t worked out too much during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic despite her trim figure.

That photo showed Ashley in a pair of pretty tiny white bikini bottoms and a white crop top while she snapped a mirror selfie. The actress told fans that she’d been “really focused on my mental health during this quarantine” rather than exercising.