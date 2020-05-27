Ava Sambora, 22, Shows Off Bare Shoulders In Vintage Bon Jovi Tee: ‘I Got It From My Mama’

Ava Sambora, 22, showed off her shoulders and wore a vintage Bon Jovi t-shirt in a new Instagram upload. She stated in her caption, “I got it from my mama.” While many of her Instagram followers thought she meant her stunning blond looks and cool California vibe, the recent college graduate meant that she got the item of clothing from her mother Heather Locklear’s closet. Heather was married to Richie Sambora, former guitarist of Bon Jovi, from 1994-2007. He is Ava’s father.

In a series of three images, both mother and daughter modeled the article of clothing. The graphic on the vintage concert topper was from the band’s “Crush” tour in 2000 and featured a skull wearing a leather motorcycle hat. Behind the skull was an American flag and a ribbon graphic that featured the words “Bon Jovi Forever.” The article of clothing was reformatted from an ordinary scoop neck shirt with short sleeves to a more sexy look that Heather proudly donned during that period of time. The sleeves were cut off and one side of the shirt was fashioned into a more of a sassy look with a tank top on its right side. The left side of the garment was cut out and sewed closed so the shoulder could be exposed. With the retro shirt, Ava wore light-colored jeans.

In the second image, Heather was seen as she displayed the t-shirt during the original time period of the tour. Her blond locks were cut into a shaggy style, worn down just past her shoulders. The actress, who rose to fame on the television series Dynasty, TJ Hooker, and Melrose Place was tanned and toned and gave the camera a half-smile in the vintage photo.

For the third slide, Ava was pictured once again in an up-close image. The fledgling actress wore her blond hair long, straight, and flipped over to one side. Her facial features are a striking mix of the good looks of both her parents. She appeared proud to be representing both her father and her mother in this manner.

Fans loved the pics, sharing their feelings regarding three images in the comments section of Ava’s post. They also spoke of their love of both Richie and Heather, the band Bon Jovi, and how pleased they were to see the young woman honor both of her talented parents in one photo.

“Wow a tribute to your mother and father at the same time,” said one follower.

“You look as stunning as your mother did and still does,” remarked a second fan.

“I love it! My favorite band since the 80s” stated a third Instagram user of their love for Bon Jovi.

“That’s so awesome! Will always be one of my favorite bands,” said a fourth fan.