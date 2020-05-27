Tahlia Skaines Leaves Little To The Imagination In Tiny Cut-Out Swimsuit

Tahlia Skaines showcased not only her killer figure, but her flawlessly tanned skin in her latest social media share. The Australian model updated her Instagram page on Wednesday with two snapshots that saw her looking nothing short of gorgeous as she did a sultry pose at home in her skimpy cut-out swimsuit.

Tahlia looked stunning in a light magenta monokini, seemingly made of thick material. The one-shoulder garment featured a deep neckline that displayed her ample cleavage. The part that covered her chest seemed tiny and so snug that it barely contained her buxom curves.

The big cut-out across her midsection extended to the back showed off an ample amount of skin. Avid admirers couldn’t help but gush over her flat tummy and chiseled abs in the comments. The lower part of the swimwear boasted high leg cuts, which highlighted her curvy hips and made her legs seem longer.

In the first snap, Tahlia was photographed from her lower thighs up. She posed in the well-lit living room in her bathing suit. She partly sat on the side of a white cushioned sofa, slightly spreading her legs. She placed her right hand on the chair, while she looked to the side, face down. She appeared to look at her body while the photographer took her picture. A coffee table and a glimpse of her kitchen were seen in the background.

In the second photo, the model showed a closer look at her bikini body. The picture contained a clearer shot at her incredibly toned physique. It also showed a hint of her underboob. Although the pic only featured her upper thighs up until her lower neck, it still made her fans happy.

Tahlia sported her signature makeup look. She appeared to wear a matte foundation, defined eyebrows, berry-toned eyeshadow, black mascara, glowing highlighter, and nude lipstick. She left her platinum blond hair down and styled straight. The long strands hung over her shoulder and back. She kept her accessories simple and wore a pair of dangling earrings.

In the caption, Tahlia wrote something about how time flies that in a couple of days, a new month will start. She also shared the brand of her sexy one-piece in the post. She tagged both Oh Polly and Oh Polly Swim.

As of this writing, the latest share has been liked for over 6,100 times and received more than 100 comments. Many of the babe’s avid admirers went to the comments section and dropped compliments on her insane curves. Some others couldn’t help but rave about her skin tone.

“Holy hotness,” an admirer gushed.

“This one-piece is stunning, especially on you,” added another fan.