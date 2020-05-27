Carrie Underwood Stuns In A Crop Top And Skintight Leggings For An Outdoor Workout

Carrie put her fit body on show in a bright, curve hugging co-ord.

Carrie Underwood put her uber-fit body on show this week when she slipped into a matching crop top and leggings set from her own athleisure line, Calia by Carrie Underwood. The brand shared the stunning new photo of the mom of two on Instagram on May 26 which showed her as she got in an outdoor workout in her colorful co-ord.

In the snap, Carrie pushed up against a square white column with both hands while she got a workout in outside.

The “Southbound” singer proudly showed off her toned figure. She gave fans a glimpse at her sculpted abs which poked through her co-ordinated look while she stood in front of an array of foliage.

On her top half, she sported a coral crop top with what appeared to be a mesh panel down the center of her chest, highlighted by a white scalloped edge either side.

The sports bra top perfectly covered her decolletage and had thicker straps over both shoulders as well as a band around her torso for extra support.

The mom of two kept things matchy matchy for the shot as she rocked a pair of skintight leggings in the same color and design.

The coral bottoms hugged her curves and featured the same scalloped design all the way down the outside of her legs. They sat high on her waist and were pulled up over her bellybutton to give a glimpse at her slim and toned middle.

Carrie — who recently treated her own Instagram followers to a look at her six-pack abs in a bikini from her line in a very smiley selfie — kept things sporty on her feet as she completed her workout ensemble with a pair of white sneakers.

The “Drinking Alone” singer kept her makeup to a minimum for her workout session and had her long blond hair slicked back into a bun.

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts on Carrie’s fit body and her colorful ensemble in the comments section of the photo, which has received more than 4,200 likes.

“Stunning!” one person commented.

“You are so beautiful in all your ways! God Bless!!” another comment read.

“This set is everything!!” a third Instagram user said with a heart eye emoji.

Carrie often shows off different pieces from her own line, which is available from Dick’s Sporting Goods stores, on social media.

One snap shared online earlier this month showed the multiple Grammy award winner when she snapped a gorgeous workout selfie in her own gym while she rocked a pair of white floral print mesh leggings. The photo was shared by her exercise app, Fit52.