Instagram Fitness Model Ashleigh Jordan Sports Teal Outfit For Latest Workout Video

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan took to popular social media platform Instagram on Tuesday, May 26, to post her latest workout video for her 3.5 million followers. The workout targeted the shoulder muscles.

In the video, Ashleigh wore a teal outfit, consisting of a sports bra and leggings. Both pieces were from her personal activewear brand NVGTN. The top included a racer back and left plenty of sculpted upper back, shoulder, and arm on display. The top also left a small strip along her toned tummy exposed. The leggings included a thick waistband that rose high on her hips and contoured to her curvy backside and upper thighs, showing off her shapely legs.

Ashleigh pulled her long blond tresses up into a ponytail that flowed down her back and shoulders during her workout. She left several loose strands framing her face. The model accessorized with a silver pendant necklace and glitzy hoop earrings and appeared to have made up her face with black mascara and glossy lips.

The fitness trainer carried out the workout in her home gym, using a variety of weight lifting equipment, including dumbbells, weighted plates, and an exercise bench to complete the exercises. The workout included four different exercises, each featured in an individual video clip in the post.

The first exercise in the routine was seated reverse front raises. Ashleigh sat on a black exercise bench and alternated lifting her arms out in front of her while holding a dumbbell in each hand. The second video featured dumbbell boxing, a move carried out from standing position and once again requiring a dumbbell in each hand.

Ashleigh moved on to standing shoulder press variations in the third video, holding a dumbbell in both hands and alternating pushing each arm up towards the ceiling. The final exercise in the circuit was the plate front raise variation. Ashleigh used a single weighted plate, holding it out in front of her with both hands.

In the caption of the post, the model instructed her followers to complete three sets for each exercise and also added the number of reps, individually tailored to each exercise. She reassured her trainees that even if their gyms were still closed, they could easily adapt the workout to a home environment using either a set of weights, resistance bands, or any weighted household item.

The workout earned more than 30,000 likes and dozens of comments from Ashleigh’s fans within the first several hours of being posted.