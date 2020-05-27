Abby Dowse Goes Full Bombshell In Sexy Black Lace, Says She’s A ‘Lingerie Lover’

Abby Dowse is all about seductive lingerie, as she herself told fans in her latest Instagram post. On Wednesday, the Aussie smokeshow sent temperatures soaring on her page with a boudoir photo that saw her rocking an insanely sexy black lace two-piece set from Missy Empire. The model branded herself a “lingerie lover” in the caption, adding a black-heart emoji that seemingly echoed the color of her attire.

Abby looked smoking-hot in the provocative lingerie, which included a racy balconette bra that flaunted her cleavage. The number left nothing to the imagination thanks to its cut-out demi cups, which were a strappy, seashell-shaped design that all but completely bared her voluptuous assets. The item would have been seriously NSFW but for a strip of lace that lined the low-cut neckline, covering her nipples.

On her bottom half, the gorgeous blonde wore a barely-there thong that mirrored the strappy, cut-out look of the top. The revealing piece had a small triangular front crafted out of sheer mesh, and sported two large gashes that separated the lace-trimmed fabric from the thin, satin waistband. The bottoms were extremely high-cut, perfectly showing off her hips and thighs, and boasted a scooped waistline that rose just below her belly button. Thin side straps sat high on her hip bones, accentuating her hourglass figure.

Abby completed the raunchy set with black thigh-high stockings, which featured thick bands that called attention to her chiseled pins. She accessorized with her usual gold jewelry, wearing large hoop earrings, a chain bracelet, and lavish rings on her fingers in addition to the layered pendant necklace that adorned her decolletage. Her glam was also on point, and appeared to involve long lashes and a glossy shade on her lips.

The 30-year-old put her bombshell body on display while posing on the edge of her bed, giving off sultry vibes as she swept her locks to the side and coquettishly brushed her hair behind her ear. She leaned backwards on one hand and held her knees tightly pressed together in a way that teased her incredible thigh gap. The all-white interior helped keep the focus on her lingerie, shining the spotlight on her killer curves. The stylish decor comprised of textured bed sheets and throw pillows, a potted plant resting in a corner of the bedroom, and a few framed pictures on the walls.

Needless to say, fans were instantly hooked, clicking the like button more than 18,700 times and leaving 521 messages under the steamy post, all within the first two hours of the upload going live on the platform.

“Just wow,” chimed in Survival of the Fittest alum Georgia Cole, leaving four fire emoji.

“Unbelievable how hot this is on you,” wrote another Instagram user, who added a heart-eyes and fire emoji.

“How to get body envy first thing in the morning,” quipped a third follower.

“Honestly nothing better than you in lingerie and some stockings,” penned a fourth fan, ending with a pair of drooling-face and heart-eyes emoji.