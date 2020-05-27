Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Flaunts Serious Cleavage In A Red Swimsuit

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders treated fans to a scintillating poolside snap for her most recent Instagram update. She posed seductively in a red swimsuit that put her assets and beautiful face on display, and added tips for maintaining a youthful appearance.

On Memorial Day, the 32-year-old shared a spicy pic from the same photo shoot, and now she added another image in the revealing suit. The model was captured next to a pool by her frequent collaborator, photographer Justin Price. The sun’s reflection in the water of the pool was visible in the background as the model wrapped herself around the handrails.

The former golfer was photographed from the side as she leaned over with her left thigh on the ground as she supported her weight on her elbow. Sonders had her right arm folded around the handrail and put her long fingernails near her mouth. She stuck the nail of her middle finger between her teeth as she had a come-hither look across her gorgeous face. Her hazel eyes looked piercing in the snap.

Sonders had her head tilted to the side along with her body, which caused her long brown hair to flow straight down. She rocked a impossibly-tight red one-piece that had a white outline, and a plunging top. The angle of the shot coupled with the swimsuit offered fans a glimpse of her ample cleavage. Her tanned complexion popped against the bathing suit and blue backdrop. Sonders added a caption that divulged her secret to looking younger now than she did 10 years ago.

The television personality’s 474,000 Instagram followers noticed the steamy poolside picture, and over 5,800 of them slapped the “like” button in just over 13 hours after it was posted. Sonders’ replies were swarmed with fire and heart emoji. Instagram model Toochi Cash gave her approval with three fire emoji.

“Amazing beauty, as always..And those long nails on the lips is insanely hot..” one follower responded.

“Looking fab but the pose is so twisted!” a fan wrote long with a side-face emoji.

“Wow you really do look very young for 32,” an Instagram user commented in response to the caption.

One faithful follower inquired about the fitness model’s fiancee “Vegas Dave.”

“Did you kill Vegas Dave? Did you wack him? Did you feed him to the Tigers, they snacken?” he jokingly wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Sonders posed in black lingerie on the streets of Las Vegas, Nevada at night for a recent update. She was joined by Vegas Dave, and the couple sported matching black coats.