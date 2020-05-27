Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Flaunts Her Fit Figure In A Sports Bra

Brittany Matthews, the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, showed off her figure in a two-photo set for her latest Instagram update. She took two snaps wearing a tiny cheetah-print top inside the couple’s massive shoe closet.

The 24-year-old has gained a large online following for posting workout videos and wellness tips, and in this upload she included a lengthy motivational message. Matthews offered fans a view of her beautiful face and athletic body in the two selfies. She held the camera up in front of her and had a giant smile across her face as her blue eyes popped against her tanned skin.

The social media influencer had her long blond hair down and parted to the left side of her head. She held the phone in her right hand, and her left hand grabbed onto her locks which were draped over her shoulder. Behind her, followers could see an expansive closet filled with various sneakers, and a collection of sunglasses in the back. Matthews wore a tight-fitting cheetah-print sports bra and black leggings. The small top offered fans a glimpse of her toned midsection and her exposed chest. She wore two thin necklaces to complete the look.

Matthews added a second photo, which was similar to the first but captured her face from a slightly different angle. In her caption, the former soccer player discussed the importance of only emotionally investing in outcomes that have a direct effect on herself. She said this advice especially pertained to her female fan base.

Many of the fitness model’s 503,000 Instagram followers appreciated the photos and wise words, and her post had over 33,000 likes in just over six hours after going live. She received more than 470 comments and her replies were swamped with emoji and words of encouragement. Most of the comments were responses to her caption.

“Tell ’em sis. Keep on smiling cause it be lookin’ gewd on you,” a female follower wrote.

“Yesssss. Keep being you!!!” one follower wrote alongside three yellow-heart emoji.

“Love standing on the sidelines and watching you come into your own. Keep shining, babe!” another added.

“You look stunning,” an Instagram user commented with a crying emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Matthews put her curves on display in a white bikini for a post earlier this month. She was photographed sitting on a patio chair in her backyard soaking up some sun in a small swimsuit adorned with sunflowers. The model was joined by her loyal dog for the adorable snap which garnered over 52,000 likes.