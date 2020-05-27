Impact Wrestling News: Former NXT Superstar Officially Returns To Company

Deonna Purrazzo is back on Impact Wrestling, slightly more than a month after she was among the dozens of wrestlers released by WWE due to coronavirus-related financial concerns. The former NXT superstar’s return was confirmed on Tuesday’s episode of Impact, via a vignette that introduced fans to her new persona.

In the vignette, which Impact Wrestling shared on its official Twitter account, Purrazzo identified herself by her new nickname, “The Virtuosa.” She went on to explain that her “outstanding technical ability” and “cultivated appreciation for artistic excellence” sets her apart from average people.

“To be truly virtuous, I have formulated the perfect equation for success which I implement with precision in unique training that not only lies in technique, but in the movements between, allowing my reactions to not be within the stimulus, but to be within my subconscious knowledge. I am Deonna Purrazzo, The Virtuosa.”

While many of the other wrestlers who were let go by WWE in mid-April have yet to sign contracts with new promotions, Purrazzo was able to return to NXT so quickly because of the 30-day noncompete clause for those who were part of the black-and-gold brand’s roster at the time of their release, WrestlingNews.co explained. Typically, main roster wrestlers are forced to wait at least 90 days from the date of their WWE release before they can join another company.

During her time in NXT, Purrazzo was mostly used as a lower-card performer in its women’s division while also making occasional appearances on main roster programming as an enhancement talent. In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily Podcast, the 25-year-old admitted that she regretted her decision to sign with WWE in late 2018 instead of appearing at the All In pay-per-view, which was promoted by future AEW executive vice presidents Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks.

Additionally, Purrazzo reflected on her lack of opportunities in NXT during her podcast appearance, suggesting that she got overshadowed because of how WWE would keep hiring new talent in order to prevent them from signing with rival promotions. She also accused NXT’s creative team of not paying much attention to the ideas she would suggest for her character.

Purrazzo was not the only Impact Wrestling alum who was released by WWE last month. Recent rumors, however, have pointed to EC3 teasing interest in AEW via social media, as opposed to returning to the company where he became a world champion. Drake Maverick, on the other hand, is still being used on NXT as he remains in contention for the interim Cruiserweight Championship.