LA Lakers Would Sweep LA Clippers In 2020 Playoffs, Says Markieff Morris

After spending the first half of the 2019-20 NBA season with one of the worst NBA teams in the league, the Detroit Pistons, veteran power forward Markieff Morris was given the opportunity to play the other half with a legitimate title contender. After the 2020 February NBA trade deadline, Morris agreed to a buyout with the Pistons to sign with the Western Conference No. 1 seed Los Angeles Lakers as an unrestricted free agent. Though it remains unclear when and how the season will resume, Morris expressed strong confidence that the Lakers have what it takes to fully dominate the Western Conference and win the NBA championship title this year.

In a recent video for Bleacher Report, which is currently posted on Twitter, Morris talked about the potential matchup between the Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. The Clippers may have entered the 2019-20 NBA season as the heavy favorite to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy, but Morris believes that if the two Los Angeles teams clash in the postseason, the Lakers would sweep the Clippers.

“Let me be realistic with mine, too,” Markieff said, as transcribed by Sports Illustrated. “Lakers in four.”

Morris might sound too ambitious that they could sweep the Clippers, but the Lakers are indeed capable of beating any powerhouse teams in the league in a best-of-seven series. Before the NBA suspension due to the spread of the coronavirus worldwide, the Lakers were establishing an impressive performance on both ends of the floor. Aside from having the best record in the deep Western Conference, the Lakers currently rank No. 5 in NBA’s offensive efficiency, scoring 110.5 points per 100 possessions, and No. 3 in NBA’s defensive efficiency, allowing 103.2 points per 100 possessions.

Markieff’s bold prediction came out after his twin brother, Marcus Morris, said that the Clippers would take down the Lakers in seven games.

“I’m gonna be realistic,” Marcus said. “I’m gonna say [Clippers in] seven… Blowout.”

No matter whose prediction is right, most NBA fans are definitely eager to watch the Lakers and the Clippers play against each other in a best-of-seven series. The Lakers and the Clippers are currently the best NBA teams, not just in the Western Conference, but in the entire league. Both NBA teams have two legitimate NBA superstars on their roster who are surrounded by quality veterans.

Though the NBA suspension has affected their rhythm, it would also have some benefits for the Lakers and the Clippers as it would ensure that all their key players would be in perfect shape before the real battle begins in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.